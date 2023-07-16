Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-84 in Weber Canyon

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 84 in Weber Canyon Saturday evening.

The crash tied up traffic for several hours.

Trooper Quincey Breuer with the Utah Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and Porsche were eastbound on I-84 near mile marker 92 at approximately 7:10 p.m.

The motorcycle did not stay in its lane on a curve and collided with the Porsche. The motorcycle rider was thrown and fatally injured Breuer said.

Both directions of the Interstate were closed. A Utah Department of Transportation traffic camera showed by 9 p.m. the traffic started to crawl through the area.

Breuer did not release any other information on the incident.