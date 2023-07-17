UTAH FIREWATCH
LOCAL NEWS

Study shows Utah third best state for homeschooling

Jul 17, 2023, 10:52 AM | Updated: 11:02 am

FILE: Chanell Price is homeschooling her children, who are in third grade and kindergarten, through...

FILE: Chanell Price is homeschooling her children, who are in third grade and kindergarten, through an online charter school. (KSL-TV)

(KSL-TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A new study shows Utah is the third best state for homeschooling. Utahns searching for information on homeschooling has spiked 87% since 2019.

According to a 2023 study commissioned by Age of Learning, in the U.S., interest in homeschooling has increased by 48% since 2019.

The study explored the states most conducive to homeschooling including factors like state law and access to state sports and extra-curriculars. States were then ranked states according to those factors on which states would be the best and worst environment for homeschooling.

Utah was ranked No. 3 in the nation for homeschooling with a score of 82 out of 100.

According to the study, Utah has the third most accommodating homeschool laws & regulations of any state. Utah has the seventh most students enrolled in homeschool per capita in the U.S.

However, Utah has the 32th most homeschool-related groups per capita of all 50 states.

Homeschooling increased in Utah and nationwide following the Covid-19 pandemic. Legislative action has followed including most recently a bill passed in the 2023 legislative season that provided $8,000 vouchers for parents to use for educational items like textbooks, education software, or private school tuition.

Utah House passes bill for school vouchers and teacher raises; bill moves to Senate

The bill was controversial with opponents, including teachers and the Utah Education Association, arguing it was an attack on the public school system.

Josh Ellis

