Study shows Utah third best state for homeschooling
Jul 17, 2023, 10:52 AM | Updated: 11:02 am
(KSL-TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — A new study shows Utah is the third best state for homeschooling. Utahns searching for information on homeschooling has spiked 87% since 2019.
According to a 2023 study commissioned by Age of Learning, in the U.S., interest in homeschooling has increased by 48% since 2019.
The study explored the states most conducive to homeschooling including factors like state law and access to state sports and extra-curriculars. States were then ranked states according to those factors on which states would be the best and worst environment for homeschooling.
Utah was ranked No. 3 in the nation for homeschooling with a score of 82 out of 100.
According to the study, Utah has the third most accommodating homeschool laws & regulations of any state. Utah has the seventh most students enrolled in homeschool per capita in the U.S.
However, Utah has the 32th most homeschool-related groups per capita of all 50 states.
Homeschooling increased in Utah and nationwide following the Covid-19 pandemic. Legislative action has followed including most recently a bill passed in the 2023 legislative season that provided $8,000 vouchers for parents to use for educational items like textbooks, education software, or private school tuition.
The bill was controversial with opponents, including teachers and the Utah Education Association, arguing it was an attack on the public school system.