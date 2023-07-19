TRAFFIC & CRASHES
Dash cam shows car pull in front of semi-truck
Jul 19, 2023, 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm
(Courtesy: Syracuse City)
SYRACUSE, Utah – A truck driver’s dash cam showed the moments a car turned in front of her semi-truck, causing a crash and throwing her dog from the passenger seat.
Police said the crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of 2000 W and Antelope Drive.
The dash cam showed a car turning across traffic in front of the truck.
After the truck hit the car, it veered between a utility pole and the traffic light.
Syracuse Police said no one was seriously injured.