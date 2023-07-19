Dash cam shows car pull in front of semi-truck

SYRACUSE, Utah – A truck driver’s dash cam showed the moments a car turned in front of her semi-truck, causing a crash and throwing her dog from the passenger seat.

Police said the crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of 2000 W and Antelope Drive.

The dash cam showed a car turning across traffic in front of the truck.

After the truck hit the car, it veered between a utility pole and the traffic light.

Syracuse Police said no one was seriously injured.