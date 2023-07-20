UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

The Training Table has not fulfilled some Dipping Sauce orders

Jul 19, 2023, 11:30 PM

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — There used to be a restaurant in Utah called The Training Table. The restaurants all closed back in 2016, but some of their famous sauces are back on the market.

But some folks who ordered and paid for the product haven’t been able to get it, like Shayne Larsen.

Larsen says he was excited when the chain began selling its signature Dipping Sauce and, last October, he ordered a bottle the only way it came at the time: paired with a Hickory Sauce, which Larsen says he could take or leave.

When the order showed up, Larsen says the glass Dipping Sauce bottle was shattered.

He reached out to The Training Table which agreed to send a replacement.

When the replacement finally came, there was no Dipping Sauce. The box contained two bottles of the Hickory Sauce.

Larsen says he’s reached out to The Training Table again, and many times since, but he keeps not getting the thing he ordered, and usually no response.

“I’ve been trying to get them to fix this for like four months,” he said.

Larsen is not alone. Over the past few weeks, the KSL Investigators have received a handful of similar complaints. The Training Table’s Facebook page is also littered with comments from frustrated Dipping Sauce purchasers. And the Better Business Bureau has slapped The Training Table with an F rating over five complaints to which the company has not responded.

The Training Table did respond to an email from the KSL Investigators.

In an email they wrote, “The overwhelming majority of Training Table customers have an easy time communicating with us via our website and remain entirely satisfied with their orders and our service.”

As for their unsatisfied customer, Larsen, The Training Table says they are offering him a refund.

The Training Table said it’s in the process of transferring shipping practices to “ensure a more streamlined experience for customers and more timely delivery in the future.”

But they also noted that their Dipping Sauce has been out of stock, and they didn’t say if or when it will be back in.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Nearly an hour of rainfall couldn't stop the Days of '47 Rodeo from kicking off tonight in Salt Lak...

Alex Cabrero

Despite rain, Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo rides on

Even though all the action was in front of him, James Bekker couldn't help but to keep looking up at Utah Days of '47 Rodeo

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Debbie Worthen

Multiple pets dead, home is a total loss after fire in Syracuse

A Syracuse family is facing a tough loss after their house goes up in flames.

1 day ago

generic emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Utah woman killed by tree falling in storm

A woman was killed along the Rio Grande Trail when a tree fell and crushed her.

1 day ago

...

Lauren Steinbrecher & Eliza Pace

Rescued teen stranded overnight in Zion National Park Narrows shares her story

A southern Utah teen is recovering after being stranded overnight in The Narrows in Zion National Park, spending the night cold and alone in the canyon.

1 day ago

A sign warning visitors and residents of Provo to not start campfires in non-approved fire pits. (K...

Ladd Egan

‘Everything is drying out’: Provo issues fire restriction order

Provo City’s fire marshal has issued a fire restriction order prohibiting campfires along the city’s east bench and canyons.

1 day ago

Powerball ticket sales in Idaho...

Mike Anderson

Utahns cross state line to buy $1 billion Powerball jackpot numbers

A $1 billion jackpot has Utahns headed across the state line to cure their Powerball fever.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

The Training Table has not fulfilled some Dipping Sauce orders