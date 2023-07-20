The Training Table has not fulfilled some Dipping Sauce orders

WEST VALLEY CITY — There used to be a restaurant in Utah called The Training Table. The restaurants all closed back in 2016, but some of their famous sauces are back on the market.

But some folks who ordered and paid for the product haven’t been able to get it, like Shayne Larsen.

Larsen says he was excited when the chain began selling its signature Dipping Sauce and, last October, he ordered a bottle the only way it came at the time: paired with a Hickory Sauce, which Larsen says he could take or leave.

When the order showed up, Larsen says the glass Dipping Sauce bottle was shattered.

He reached out to The Training Table which agreed to send a replacement.

When the replacement finally came, there was no Dipping Sauce. The box contained two bottles of the Hickory Sauce.

Larsen says he’s reached out to The Training Table again, and many times since, but he keeps not getting the thing he ordered, and usually no response.

“I’ve been trying to get them to fix this for like four months,” he said.

Larsen is not alone. Over the past few weeks, the KSL Investigators have received a handful of similar complaints. The Training Table’s Facebook page is also littered with comments from frustrated Dipping Sauce purchasers. And the Better Business Bureau has slapped The Training Table with an F rating over five complaints to which the company has not responded.

The Training Table did respond to an email from the KSL Investigators.

In an email they wrote, “The overwhelming majority of Training Table customers have an easy time communicating with us via our website and remain entirely satisfied with their orders and our service.”

As for their unsatisfied customer, Larsen, The Training Table says they are offering him a refund.

The Training Table said it’s in the process of transferring shipping practices to “ensure a more streamlined experience for customers and more timely delivery in the future.”

But they also noted that their Dipping Sauce has been out of stock, and they didn’t say if or when it will be back in.