Utah father killed in motorcycle crash, son with disabilities injured in the accident

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Another Utah family is dealing with the loss of their father and husband after a motorcycle crash.

Earl Cline was checking off a bucket list trip to Beartooth Highway in Montana when the accident happened.

His 34-year-old son Christopher, who has cognitive and physical disabilities, was on the bike as well and sustained some serious injuries.

“I remember my dad and I both going down, we were heading down into a gully,” Christopher Cline said. “I don’t know what I could have done better to help him, but I wish that we could have figured it out. My dad was my best friend.”

Cline was his son’s full-time caregiver. The two enjoyed traveling across the county on their motorcycle. Christopher said he and his father always wear their safety gear during this lengthy trips.

“It saved my life, I wish my dad’s helmet could have saved his,” he said.

Cline’s family said they almost lost their father last year to COVID-19. This motorcycle trip was the one thing he was looking forward to.

“He went out doing exactly what he wanted to do and that’s 100% the way he would’ve wanted it,” Danny Cline, Earl’s son said.

The family now focusing on caring for Christopher, who suffered two broken wrists, a severe concussion, and a fracture in his T5 vertebrae. Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help with those unexpected medical bills and with Earl’s funeral expenses.

They say this serves as a good reminder for motorcyclists to protect yourself.

“My dad was wearing safety gear and so was Chris and obviously he still here,” Danny said.

The family is pleading with both drivers and motorcyclists to share the roads and know motorcycle laws.

“It takes both of us to realize how it all works, just verse yourself in the safety of other drivers and motorcyclists,” Danny Cline said.