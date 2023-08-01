UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Program to trap, kill nuisance deer in Elk Ridge set to begin despite pushback

Jul 31, 2023, 11:02 PM | Updated: Aug 1, 2023, 12:34 am

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — The city of Elk Ridge, Utah is divided over plans to euthanize the deer that roam its streets.

The animals are spotted on a daily basis, and some said they’ve become a nuisance.

The city’s plans to capture these deer and euthanize them start Aug 1. and will last the entire month. It’s in place for the next three years. City councilman Jared Peterson said it’s been years in the making.

“We’ve hit this from a public safety standpoint,” he said. “They’re hazards in the road, they’re causing interactions with people, property, their pets and we’d like to manage it to a safe level where we’re seeing the deer, but we’re not having the number of issues with them.”

He estimates the city’s herd consists of around 400 deer and said it’s been growing. According to the city’s deer mitigation plan, it is estimated a population of 200 deer is a safe level.

Many residents, including Phil Thaut, argue the deer are what adds charm to Elk Ridge and they’re not causing any harm.

“They’re woodland wildlife, they’re not pets and you have to respect that,” he said.

He and his wife regularly have deer visit their backyard. They said they’ve had to make some adjustments, like avoiding plants that attract deer.

“Every time you drive in the mountains and the foothills you have to be cognizant that there are wild creatures,” Thaut said. “Usually it’s our dogs harassing the deer, not the other way around.”

They take issue with the city’s decision to euthanize the deer. They said they don’t think the population has grown.

“It’s horrifying, it’s inhumane and in this case, it’s unnecessary,” Thaut said.

Peterson said the city collaborated with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to make their deer mitigation plan.

“We’ve spent a lot of time with the DWR to find out, they have proven ways that they found is the best to deal with this type of situation so we’re relying on them and other experts,” Peterson said.

The DWR won’t relocate these deer due to risk of spreading disease and low survival rates amongst deer who are relocated.

Resident Cindi Ellis is also opposed to the plan. She said some people started bad habits with the deer, causing more problems.

“I think that they need to let the natural process take its course, don’t let people feed the deer,” she said.

She doesn’t want the city to interfere with the animals.

“I am an animal lover, I will admit that,” Ellis said. “I love being around them, they bring peace.”

Some residents voiced concerns over the cost of the plan. Peterson said initially, the city talked about bringing in a contractor to trap and kill the deer, but the cost was substantial. He said trained volunteers will handle the process instead.

“We’ve got a list already of people who will take the meat and we will donate it to them,” Peterson said. Some residents said urban sprawl is the issue, not the deer.

“They were here first, not us,” Thaut said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Ladd Egan/KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Report: Utah housing market stays cool in June; new listings down 30%

Higher mortgage rates are not only making homes less affordable for buyers but they’re also resulting in fewer homes on the market.

48 minutes ago

Drone on the ground with pilot...

Mike Anderson and Larry D. Curtis

Peak river flow, and a drone, brought a unique chance for study of Logan floodplain

Cities typically use satellite imagery to study a floodplain, but those areas are often blocked by trees and vegetation. A drone from Utah State University is cutting through all of that.

1 day ago

An illustrated green park in Salt Lake City...

Brianna Chavez

Pioneer Park to get new improvements, construction set for 2024

After several public surveys and a final approval from city council, improvements and new amenities are coming to Pioneer Park.

1 day ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct....

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

President Biden scheduled to visit Utah next week

President Joe Biden will visit Utah next week as part of a three-state visit to the southwest.

1 day ago

Weber County Jail (KSL TV)...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

2nd Weber County Jail inmate found dead within 10 days

An inmate of the Weber County Jail in Ogden was found dead early Monday after suffering a "medical problem," the Weber County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

1 day ago

(NWS)...

Eliza Pace

Flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for northeastern Garfield County and south central Wayne County in southern Utah until 4:45 p.m. Monday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Program to trap, kill nuisance deer in Elk Ridge set to begin despite pushback