One in critical condition in Wanship truck fire

PARK CITY, Utah — One person was badly burned when a truck caught fire causing large smoke plumes and a small grass fire in Wanship on Tuesday. That person was transported to the University of Utah Medical Center in critical condition.

At 12:25 p.m., Park City Fire Department responded to a fire that fully engulfed a truck that was was pulling a travel trailer. Both the trailer and truck were reported by Utah Highway Patrol to be completely engulfed by the fire. The truck was located on an eastbound on-ramp to Interstate 80 around mile marker 155.

The truck was able to pull to the shoulder of the road but some of the nearby grass caught fire. UHP said the grass fire was extinguished quickly but responders are still working to maintain the fire of the vehicle and trailer.

One person was badly burned and transported, first by paramedic ambulance, and then by Airmed helicopter. The patient is currently at U of U Medical Center, no other information on their condition was available.

Three other people were in the truck at the time of the fire. They were unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Neighbors were able to view and record the fire from their yards but no structures or homes are in danger.