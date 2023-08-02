UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dies in Philippines

Aug 2, 2023, 4:29 PM | Updated: 4:43 pm

Elder Papa Fe'iloaki (Church newsroom)...

Elder Papa Fe'iloaki (Church newsroom)

(Church newsroom)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died while serving in the Philippines.

The Church released a statement, identifying the missionary as 22-year-old Elder Papa Fe’iloaki from Tonga.

Fe’iloaki was admitted to the hospital with a fever and pneumonia and passed away a short time later the Church said. At this time, a cause of his symptoms and death is being determined.

Fe’iloaki had been serving as a missionary since June 2022 and was serving in the Philippines Olongapo Mission.

The Church released the following statement:

“We express our deepest sympathies and love to Elder Fe’iloaki’s family and friends and to his fellow missionaries who have served at his side for the past 13 months. We pray each will feel the Savior’s comfort and strength during this difficult time.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Wednesday's Child is 14-year old Brayden...

Shara Park

Wednesday’s Child: Brayden’s journey to learn origami and find a family

Meet 14-year-old Brayden, a young boy with a passion for the delicate art of origami.

17 hours ago

FILE (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah woman charged with sexually abusing 2 young boys

A Roosevelt woman was charged Tuesday with sexually abusing two young boys.

17 hours ago

The Ogden Express is open for business...

Cary Schwanitz

UTA cuts the ribbon on the Ogden Express

More than 20 years of planning and a couple of years of construction came full circle Wednesday with a ribbon cutting for the Utah Transit Authority’s newest bus system - the Ogden Express - better known as OGX. 

17 hours ago

In Orem, Utah @ 2:44pm...

Larry D. Curtis

Powerful thunderstorms hit northern Utah

UTAH COUNTY, Utah  — Thunderstorms, sometimes severe, washed across Utah Wednesday with rain, thunder and lightning and dangerous conditions in some places. “Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning,” National Weather Services Salt Lake City office […]

17 hours ago

The historic building on fire in Weber Canyon. (South Weber Fire Department)...

Michael Houck

Historic building in Weber Canyon destroyed by fire started by lightning

A century-old building in Weber Canyon was a total loss after a lightning strike caught it on fire Tuesday afternoon.

17 hours ago

Nicholas Rossi in a wheelchair...

BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

Fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to Utah to face a rape charge, UK judge says

An American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah can be extradited to the U.S., a judge in Scotland ruled Wednesday, calling the man “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dies in Philippines