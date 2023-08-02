Missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dies in Philippines

SALT LAKE CITY — A missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died while serving in the Philippines.

The Church released a statement, identifying the missionary as 22-year-old Elder Papa Fe’iloaki from Tonga.

Fe’iloaki was admitted to the hospital with a fever and pneumonia and passed away a short time later the Church said. At this time, a cause of his symptoms and death is being determined.

Fe’iloaki had been serving as a missionary since June 2022 and was serving in the Philippines Olongapo Mission.

The Church released the following statement:

“We express our deepest sympathies and love to Elder Fe’iloaki’s family and friends and to his fellow missionaries who have served at his side for the past 13 months. We pray each will feel the Savior’s comfort and strength during this difficult time.”