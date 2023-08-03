UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

West Valley family grateful for help from neighbors after home floods

Aug 3, 2023, 10:04 AM

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY MOSER


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A West Valley City family says Wednesday’s quick-moving storm dumped feet of water into their basement, flooding it from floor to ceiling.

They said around 1:30 p.m., as they were packing up for a family trip, they realized water was quickly coming in through their window wells. They said the water reached about 10 feet high, flooding their basement and seeping into the second level of their split-level home.

“I just couldn’t believe it, just watching it happen,” Brian Porter said. “It was a waterfall, and it flooded into our basement. It was totally underwater within a few minutes.”

Before professional crews could arrive to remove the water, the community showed up in full force. Friends from the neighborhood, which is just west of Mountain View Corridor, came together to help this family.

“We have a great neighborhood, and we have great family that were willing to just drop everything and come out to help us,” Porter said.

The group spent most of the evening pumping out the massive amount of water and removing salvageable items from the home, bringing them outside.

“Everything in the waters, path was submerged and destroyed,” Porter said. “We tried to save some of it, but with the storm that has been going on, it’s been really difficult to do.”

The family believes the problem lies with a culvert behind their home that was inundated with rain.

“If there is a lot of water coming through pipes like that, there should be another place for it to go, not into somebody’s backyard,” Porter said.

The family is now working with their insurance company to see what’s next and what items can be salvaged.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A storm front moves into Salt Lake City on Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a new flo...

Carter Williams and Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Monsoons produce ‘the entire summer’s rain in a single day’ in Utah; more to come

Wednesday's rainfall totals in Utah were good enough to make up for a summer that has been, to this point, extremely dry.

10 hours ago

Viral photo of Tater Tot (Ash Houghton/Kitty CrusAIDe)...

Josh Ellis

Viral Utah kitten Tater Tot dies

Tater Tot, a small Utah kitten that went viral and captured hearts around the world, has died, according to his foster mom.

10 hours ago

Using AI to write a resume and recruit applicans...

Matt Gephardt

How to get your resume past the AI job screeners

With the increasing use of artificial intelligence in the hiring process, crafting a resume that catches the attention of both human recruiters and AI algorithms has become more important than ever.

1 day ago

State troopers speak about the growing dangers of bad road behavior due to Wednesday's thunderstorm...

Andrew Adams

Troopers: Thunderstorms only make high speeds more hazardous

Utah State Troopers speak about their concern with the thunderstorms that surged on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Ladd Egan

Three times the joy as triplet missionaries arrive home together

A Utah family welcomed home not one, but three missionaries Tuesday at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

1 day ago

(Ashley Moser/KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

West Valley Fire breaks out, burning three semis

A fire broke out Wednesday night in West Valley City near 2000 South 5200 West.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

West Valley family grateful for help from neighbors after home floods