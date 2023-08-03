Elder Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized due to ongoing health complications

SALT LAKE CITY — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized for observation and treatment of ongoing health complications.

Church officials released a statement Thursday saying Elder Holland is grateful for the many prayers offered in his behalf in recent weeks for his health and during this time of mourning. His wife, Sister Patricia Holland, died on July 20 at the age of 81.

“Sister Patricia Holland is exactly what a celestial woman looks like,” said President Russell M. Nelson. “We weep today for the passing of one so beloved by her family — and that family is the whole population of the world, really. However, we rejoice because of the celestial life she lived.”

Elder Holland was excused from all Church assignments and meetings in April as he continued to recover from recent medical treatments and COVID-19. In June, he announced was “slowly returning” to church work and assignments after taking a break to recover from health challenges.

“(Elder Holland) sincerely appreciates the well-wishes and kindnesses shown by friends and members of the Church who know and care for him and his family,” the Church’s statement read.