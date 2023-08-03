UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized due to ongoing health complications

Aug 3, 2023, 12:05 PM

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The photo was taken in 2018. (The Ch...

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The photo was taken in 2018. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been hospitalized for observation and treatment of ongoing health complications.

Church officials released a statement Thursday saying Elder Holland is grateful for the many prayers offered in his behalf in recent weeks for his health and during this time of mourning. His wife, Sister Patricia Holland, died on July 20 at the age of 81.

“Sister Patricia Holland is exactly what a celestial woman looks like,” said President Russell M. Nelson. “We weep today for the passing of one so beloved by her family — and that family is the whole population of the world, really. However, we rejoice because of the celestial life she lived.”

Elder Holland was excused from all Church assignments and meetings in April as he continued to recover from recent medical treatments and COVID-19. In June, he announced was “slowly returning” to church work and assignments after taking a break to recover from health challenges.

“(Elder Holland) sincerely appreciates the well-wishes and kindnesses shown by friends and members of the Church who know and care for him and his family,” the Church’s statement read.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Ladd Egan

Three times the joy as triplet missionaries arrive home together

A Utah family welcomed home not one, but three missionaries Tuesday at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

2 days ago

Elder Papa Fe'iloaki (Church newsroom)...

Eliza Pace

Missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dies in Philippines

A missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died while serving in the Philippines. 

2 days ago

Attendees at a devotional for young adults at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on May 15, 20...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Latter-day Saint young single adult conference filling up, with some events sold out

Tickets for the Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are available until July 31, but spots at the concert and 5K run are already sold out.

8 days ago

Sister Marina Carver in Vanuatu. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Family and friends remember senior Latter-day Saint missionary killed crash in Vanuatu

A Riverton community mourning the loss of a dear neighbor, friend, and a senior missionary who was killed in a tragic accident.

11 days ago

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Eliza Pace

Senior Latter-day Saint missionary dies in car crash in Vanuatu

A senior sister missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died in a serious car crash while serving in the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission Friday. 

12 days ago

Patricia Terry Holland...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Funeral services for Elder Holland’s wife announced

Funeral services were announced for Elder Jeffery R. Holland's late wife, Patricia Holland on Friday afternoon.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland hospitalized due to ongoing health complications