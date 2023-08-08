UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

UDOT uses geofoam blocks to build West Davis Highway ramp

Aug 8, 2023, 12:26 PM | Updated: 12:28 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON, Utah — The West Davis Highway is one step closer to completion with the help of blocks.

Driving past the construction may bring up questions as to what the white blocks are and what role they play in the ramp. Rex Harris, Project Director for West Davis Highway, said they are getting the question a lot.

“A lot of people are asking: Are you building ramps out of Styrofoam? And the simple answer is yes,” Harris said.

Blocks stacked on top of blocks are made of polystyrene, what UDOT calls “Geofoam.”

“It’s lightweight. The reason why we’re using it is because earth, concrete, asphalt are really heavy, and this polystyrene is about 100 times lighter than those materials,” Harris said.

While it may not seem that strong, looks are deceiving.

“One square foot of this material, when weight is equal across it, can hold over four tons,” Harris said.

It’s not a new idea. In fact, Harris said they had used geofoam since the ’90s. Regarding timeline, he referred to the days when the Olympics came to town.

“A lot of people don’t know that they’re driving over a lot of fills that have this very material in it when they’re driving over Salt Lake County,” Harris said.

He said from what they are building in Farmington, the white blocks that can be seen will be covered in the next few weeks. From there, over the next three or four months, decks will be built on the structures with the hope that traffic will be running on West Davis Highway by the end of this year, 2023.

The West Davis Highway ramp being built with the geofoam blocks. (Utah Department of Transportation) The West Davis Highway ramp being built with the geofoam blocks. (Utah Department of Transportation) The West Davis Highway ramp being built with the geofoam blocks. (Utah Department of Transportation) The West Davis Highway ramp being built with the geofoam blocks. (Utah Department of Transportation) The West Davis Highway ramp being built with the geofoam blocks. (Utah Department of Transportation) The West Davis Highway ramp being built with the geofoam blocks. (Utah Department of Transportation)

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

Smoke and fire on vehicle to the side of I-80...

Eliza Pace and Michael Houck, KSL TV

I-80 westbound was closed due to vehicle fire in Parleys Canyon

A car fire shut down Interstate 80 west in Parleys Canyon on Monday afternoon.

2 days ago

South Jordan sinkhole...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

‘Major’ sinkhole appears in South Jordan, shutting down eastbound traffic on 10600 South

SOUTH JORDAN — A large sinkhole appeared in the middle of a road in South Jordan on Friday afternoon, shutting down traffic. The sinkhole opened in the second to right lane on 10600 South near 400 West. Police shut down all eastbound lanes to assess the damage and allow for repairs. John Gleason, public relations […]

5 days ago

Beck Street crash scene...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

3 longtime members of Utah’s construction industry killed in Beck Street Tesla crash

Three men heavily involved in the Utah construction industry have been identified as the victims of fiery crash on Beck Street a week ago that killed all three.

5 days ago

State troopers speak about the growing dangers of bad road behavior due to Wednesday's thunderstorm...

Andrew Adams

Troopers: Thunderstorms only make high speeds more hazardous

Utah State Troopers speak about their concern with the thunderstorms that surged on Wednesday.

7 days ago

(UDOT)...

Josh Ellis and Michael Houck

1 dead in fiery crash that closed WB I-80 in SLC for hours

One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City Tuesday night.

8 days ago

Fire observed and caught on camera by surrounding neighbors. (Jackie Ball)...

Mary Culbertson

One in critical condition in Wanship truck fire

A truck caught fire causing large smoke flumes and a small grass fire in Wanship on Tuesday. One person was badly burned and taken to the University of Utah Medical Center in critical condition.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

UDOT uses geofoam blocks to build West Davis Highway ramp