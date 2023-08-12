Church of Jesus Christ announces $44M donation for global malnutrition

(The Hunger Project via The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday it is giving $44 million to help mothers in 30 different countries feed their children.

“No humanitarian effort is more foundational to Christ’s church than feeding the hungry. … As we serve together, we extend the reach of Christ’s loving arms,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said.

The world is facing an “unprecedented hunger crisis” that will cause over 3 million children to die this year from malnutrition, a statement from the church says. Additionally, half of the children around the world have vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

This funding will be given to a program led by CARE International, Catholic Relief Services, Hellen Keller Intl, the Hunger Project and other organizations to provide relief to children and young mothers.

Belaynesh in southern Ethiopia has benefited from the CARE program and has been able to raise chickens to earn income and improve her children’s nutrition. Other women have been able to raise goats and bees and grow gardens through funding from CARE.

“I’ve noticed (our children are) strong and have a better academic performance,” Belaynesh said. “We are very happy with how things are changing for us.”

CARE USA President and CEO Michelle Nunn expressed gratitude for the funding that helps them grow their efforts and reach more families.

Bishop Gérald Caussé, the presiding bishop of the church, expressed gratitude to the people who contributed and helped make the donation possible.

“Providing life-sustaining relief for vulnerable mothers and children is an important part of the Savior’s work,” he said.

Last year, the church donated $32 million to the World Food Programme, as another part of its efforts to help feed people who are hungry around the world.

“Responding to the growing levels of child malnutrition is a key humanitarian priority for the church,” said Blaine R. Maxfield, managing director of the church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services.

Collaborating with organizations, Maxfield said, helps provide relief throughout the world.

Catholic Relief Services will help provide relief to adolescent girls and young mothers with children under 2 years old in Guatemala, Liberia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, and Zambia.

“This is going to be transformative for thousands of adolescent girls and young women,” said Sean Callahan, CEO of Catholic Relief Services.

Hellen Keller Intl helps women have healthy pregnancies and babies in Cambodia, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal and the Hunger Project helps mothers and children “from Mexico to Zambia.”

“We must remember that hunger is a cycle — an injustice passed from mother to child and perpetuated by systems of inequity. It can also be reversed,” said Tim Prewitt, CEO of the Hunger Project.