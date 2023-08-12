UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Church of Jesus Christ announces $44M donation for global malnutrition

Aug 11, 2023, 8:22 PM

Uganda Hunger Project...

A workshop for young mothers led by the Hunger Project in Uganda. The Hunger Project is one of the recipients of a donation from the Church of Jesus Christ to help feed the hungry around the world. (The Hunger Project via The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Hunger Project via The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY EMILY ASHCRAFT, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday it is giving $44 million to help mothers in 30 different countries feed their children.

“No humanitarian effort is more foundational to Christ’s church than feeding the hungry. … As we serve together, we extend the reach of Christ’s loving arms,” Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson said.

The world is facing an “unprecedented hunger crisis” that will cause over 3 million children to die this year from malnutrition, a statement from the church says. Additionally, half of the children around the world have vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

This funding will be given to a program led by CARE International, Catholic Relief Services, Hellen Keller Intl, the Hunger Project and other organizations to provide relief to children and young mothers.

Belaynesh in southern Ethiopia has benefited from the CARE program and has been able to raise chickens to earn income and improve her children’s nutrition. Other women have been able to raise goats and bees and grow gardens through funding from CARE.

“I’ve noticed (our children are) strong and have a better academic performance,” Belaynesh said. “We are very happy with how things are changing for us.”

CARE USA President and CEO Michelle Nunn expressed gratitude for the funding that helps them grow their efforts and reach more families.

Bishop Gérald Caussé, the presiding bishop of the church, expressed gratitude to the people who contributed and helped make the donation possible.

“Providing life-sustaining relief for vulnerable mothers and children is an important part of the Savior’s work,” he said.

Last year, the church donated $32 million to the World Food Programme, as another part of its efforts to help feed people who are hungry around the world.

“Responding to the growing levels of child malnutrition is a key humanitarian priority for the church,” said Blaine R. Maxfield, managing director of the church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services.

Collaborating with organizations, Maxfield said, helps provide relief throughout the world.

Catholic Relief Services will help provide relief to adolescent girls and young mothers with children under 2 years old in Guatemala, Liberia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, and Zambia.

“This is going to be transformative for thousands of adolescent girls and young women,” said Sean Callahan, CEO of Catholic Relief Services.

Hellen Keller Intl helps women have healthy pregnancies and babies in Cambodia, Kenya, Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal and the Hunger Project helps mothers and children “from Mexico to Zambia.”

“We must remember that hunger is a cycle — an injustice passed from mother to child and perpetuated by systems of inequity. It can also be reversed,” said Tim Prewitt, CEO of the Hunger Project.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Maui damage...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Church of Jesus Christ meetinghouses serving as shelters for Maui fire victims

Meetinghouses for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are being used as evacuation shelters for victims displaced by the devastating wildfires in Maui.

22 hours ago

Little girl with a backpack and a big smile...

Erin Cox

Utah community helps thousands of refugee children with back-to-school supplies

The Utah community showed up in a big way to provide back to school supplies for refugee children.

22 hours ago

Linden Cameron...

Shara Park

Family frustrated after DA declines to file charges against officer who shot teen

The family of Linden Cameron voiced frustration Friday with District Attorney Sim Gill’s decision to not file charges against the officer who fired 11 shots, hitting Linden 9 times.

22 hours ago

Wildfire wreckage is seen Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The scene at one of Maui's t...

Brianna Chavez

Utah restaurant with ties to Maui donates proceed of sales to fire relief

A restaurant in Sunset is hoping to help those in need in Maui, Hawaii as Hurricane Dora continues to move through after flames ravaged the area of Lahaina.

22 hours ago

...

Ken Fall

Back to school, keeping kids cool at recess

Thousands of Utah kids are heading back to the classroom and the school playground. But are they ready for the heat?

22 hours ago

Capitol Reef National Park (Photo by Gerig/ullstein bild via Getty Images)...

Eliza Pace

Flash flood warning in place for Garfield, Wayne counties including Capitol Reef

A flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Torrey, Caineville, and Grover, Utah including parts of Capitol Reef National Park Friday afternoon until 5:30 p.m.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Church of Jesus Christ announces $44M donation for global malnutrition