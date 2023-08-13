1 seriously injured by Salt Lake gunfight, Police asking for information

SALT LAKE CITY — Police began an investigation early Saturday morning after they say multiple gunshots had been heard and a 17-year-old was admitted to the hospital for a serious gunshot wound. Two of the people involved have been identified but the investigation is ongoing.

At approximately 2:19 a.m. an officer assigned to the Liberty Patrol Division heard multiple gunshots. The officer saw several cars and people fleeing away from the area. Multiple shell casings were found as confirmation of shots fired at 1485 South Major Street.

Shortly after 3 a.m., officers learned that the 17-year-old male was dropped off at a nearby local hospital because he had a gunshot wound. His involvement with the shootout is unknown and it’s not clear at this time who shot him.

Based on the early investigation, believe someone started firing south towards several people on Major Street. Two of the receiving people began shooting back and have since been identified. Police say the two individuals are cooperating with the investigation, though no arrests have been made.

Police are asking for any information about the case, including surveillance video, photos, cellphone video or audio capturing events before the shooting, during, or afterwards to be turned in to authorities. The line to call with information is 801-799-3000.