On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WILDFIRES

Members of Utah Task Force deployed to Maui to help with search, rescue efforts

Aug 20, 2023, 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:31 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

MAUI, Hawaii — On a typical day, some members of Utah’s Task Force 1 are fighting fires with the Unified Fire Authority, but for the last several days, they’ve been focused on recovery efforts hoping to bring a sense of closure to the people of Maui.

Utah’s Task Force 1 is one of 28 federal search and rescue teams across the U.S.

Safety Officer Wade Russell and Deputy Plans Chief Roger Beckman, are members of the local task force. They, along with Cait Clawson, a civilian member, and her human remains dog Swayze are all on Maui, helping in ways they’ve been trained to. Another member from Utah — Dr. Graham Brant-Zawadzki, is also on Maui. He’s working with the Nevada Task Force 1 as a resource share.

Cait Clawson with Swayze. (Utah Task Force 1) Safety Officer Wade Russell. (Utah Task Force 1) Deputy Plans Chief Roger Beckman. (Utah Task Force 1)

Beckman is a part of FEMA’s Blue Incident Support Team. His goal is to help with planning rescue operations for all deployed teams.

“It’s hard in a sense because even as a fireman, I mean, we train every single day to be able to go into a burning building and try to save somebody’s life,” Beckman said. “On things like this, it’s really hard because that save piece is not always there. And it’s more, you’re turning into trying to just help people find some closure.”

A sense of closure that may be difficult, but the goal that he and hundreds of other men and women trained extensively to do. Beckman wants Utahns to know members, like the team on Maui, are ready when or if disaster strikes.

“What we’re doing matters. It matters to maybe not everyone’s perception, but it matters to the person that we’re going be able to help,” he said.

It’s unclear when these members will return home. To follow their efforts, you can visit their Facebook page. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Wildfires

Elder Bragg speaks on a beach outside of Lahaina. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mary Culbertson

‘This shows what people are made of’; LDS Church leaders visit Maui wildfire scene

Church leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints visit the community in Maui and met with government leaders. They embarked on a

18 hours ago

(FILE) People in a relief center in Maui....

Brianna Chavez

Maui recovery efforts continue, mental health top of mind

For many survivors of the Maui wildfires, their path to recovery doesn't stop at the physical pain and material losses, but processing the mental trauma. 

2 days ago

The Hokulia Shave Ice stand in Draper, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Owners of Draper Shaved Ice Stand donates proceeds to Utah Red Cross Maui efforts

It's proof that every dollar helps, which is what the owners of a Draper Shaved Ice stand thought when they came up with their big idea to help Maui.

2 days ago

DOT, WASHINGTON - JULY 23: Smoke rises from the Newell Road Fire on July 23, 2023 in Dot, Washingto...

Associated Press

1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire

A fast-moving wildfire in eastern Washington state has destroyed at least 185 structures, closed a major highway and left one person dead.

2 days ago

A girl rides her bike past a sign that says "Tourist Keep Out," in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. ...

Associated Press

As Maui rebuilds, residents reckon with tourism’s role in their recovery

About 70% of every dollar generated in Maui can be attributed to tourism, according to the board.

2 days ago

A family from Delta, Utah said they were shown love and support from locals when they had no place ...

Ashley Moser

Utah family shown ‘Aloha Spirit’ staying in Maui shelter after vacation rental burns down

A family from Delta, Utah said they were shown love and support from locals when they had no place to go following the fire in Lahaina.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Members of Utah Task Force deployed to Maui to help with search, rescue efforts