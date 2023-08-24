On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah board approves 4th inland port location amid environmental concerns

Aug 24, 2023, 1:16 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

map of planned inland port...

Planned area for Utah's fourth inland port, located near Brigham City. (Utah Inland Port Authority)

(Utah Inland Port Authority)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSL.com

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah —Utah’s inland port system is officially growing, despite concerns raised about its newest project.

Utah Inland Port Authority’s board of directors voted unanimously Monday to approve the Golden Spike Project Area. It sets aside new port sites across Box Elder County, including in Brigham City, after local leaders previously approved the project locations.

Miles Hansen, chairman of the port authority board, said the vote signals “a significant milestone for Utah’s economic future.”

“The proposed location of the Golden Spike Project Area offers substantial benefits for neighboring counties,” he said in a statement Tuesday, pointing out that Cache and Weber counties are among Utah’s top five importing and exporting counties.

Utah Inland Port Authority announces 3rd project area in Spanish Fork

The project is the third regional port approved, following votes to approve similar ports in Cedar City and Spanish Fork earlier this year. The primary inland port, located in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant, was established by the Utah Legislature in 2018.

Utah Inland Port Authority officials contend the projects will reduce road congestion and improve importing and exporting efficiency by stationing ports along rail lines. Box Elder County Commissioner Stan Summers said the newest port may be a “turning point” for the county and northern Utah, focusing heavily on agriculture, aerospace and other industries located in the region.

2nd Utah inland port audit blasts lack of ‘transparency and accountability’ in contracts

“(T)his project area is set to attract high-tech advanced manufacturing jobs and create a thriving economic focal point,” Summers said in a statement. “Box Elder County remains focused on quality of life and quality growth. These project areas reflect Utah’s forward-looking approach to economic development, sustainability, infrastructure improvement and job creation.”

However, the Golden Spike Project Area also sparked controversy because of its close proximity to the nearly century-old Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in Brigham City. Last week, representatives of Utah Physicians for a Health Environment and Center for Biological Diversity staged a rally inside the Utah Capitol and delivered petitions to two members of the Utah Inland Port Authority, calling on them to cancel the project.

Those opposed to the plan argue it will increase truck and rail traffic, which will disrupt an important part of the Great Salt Lake ecosystem and cause other environmental harm.

‘A terrible idea’: Groups worry new inland port will harm Great Salt Lake refuge

“To put industrial development next to a migratory bird refuge of international and global importance is a terrible idea,” said Deeda Seed, senior campaigner for the Center for Biological Diversity.

Both Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Ben Hart, the port authority’s executive director, countered those claims last week. The governor said the project would be located “where trains have been before and where trains will continue to go.”

Hart told KSL.com that port authority leaders are aware of the concerns and will look for ways to mitigate impacts as the project comes together in the near future, including “environmental buffers” between new development and the refuge, possible conservation easements and adjusting lighting so that it’s more wildlife friendly.

Utah’s inland port Golden Spike County Project Area Plan FINAL by LarryDCurtis on Scribd

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A student colors with crayons in a Cache County classroom...

Karah Brackin

Cache County School year to emphasize confidence in students

Explore the start of the school year in Cache County, Utah. Students' excitement, teachers' dedication, and the education journey.

14 hours ago

Family members identified Creighton King, left, as the pilot who was killed in a plane crash in Wes...

Josh Ellis

Family identifies pilot killed in crash near West Jordan airport

Family members have identified the pilot who was killed in a small plane crash near the South Valley Regional Airport on Wednesday.

14 hours ago

(Photo courtesy: Ganer family)...

Ashley Moser

Lehi family remains hopeful crews will find uncle on Maui as number of missing reaches 1,100

It has been two weeks since the Ganer family has heard from their uncle. They remain hopeful but understand the reality of the situation.

14 hours ago

One man was shot and killed by police during a domestic violence situation in Salt Lake County on A...

Josh Ellis

Man shot, killed by officers responding to domestic violence call

A 46-year-old man was shot and killed by officers who were responding to a domestic violence call in Salt Lake County.

14 hours ago

People walk in the rain in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday. More rain is in Utah's forecast Thur...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Remnants of another tropical storm set to arrive in Utah on Thursday

Remnants of what was Tropical Storm Harold are forecast to arrive in Utah through its southeast corner Thursday.

14 hours ago

A girl examines her lost tooth....

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Even the tooth fairy can’t escape inflation

Explore the impact of tooth fairy inflation trend on tooth values. From cents to dollars, discover predictions for the future.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah board approves 4th inland port location amid environmental concerns