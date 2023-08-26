Utah County Attorney investigating FBI shooting of Provo man

PROVO, Utah — The Utah County Attorney’s office said it is now investigating the FBI shooting of Provo resident Craig Robertson in August.

The FBI fatally shot Robertson, 75, after the FBI showed up at his Provo home on August 9.

The agents were serving warrants against Robertson after he posted social threats toward President Joe Biden ahead of Biden’s arrival in Salt Lake City.

A news release from the county attorney’s office said, “Consistent with the requirements of state law, the Utah County Attorney’s Office is investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.”

The release stated the county attorney will review all of the evidence “in the FBI’s possession as well as evidence independently gathered by the County Attorney’s investigative team.”

They county attorney will determine if the shooting was justified once it has reviewed the investigation.

“In compliance with State law, the County Attorney’s determination—including his findings and analysis—will be published within 180 days after the investigation into the facts and circumstances of the shooting is complete”, the release said.

According to court documents obtained by KSL TV, Robertson, made Facebook posts threatening Biden’s life.

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my old ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, buffoon-in-chief!” read one of Robertson’s Facebook posts referenced in court documents.

Biden spoke at the George E. Wahlen Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center in Salt Lake City on August 10.

He was celebrating the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act. The Act provides the most significant expansion of benefits and services to toxic-exposed veterans and survivors in more than 30 years.