On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah father disappears while snorkeling in Hawaii

Aug 28, 2023, 7:32 PM | Updated: 9:39 pm

Phil Bailey at the Snowbird Resort. (Courtesy: Stan Bailey)...

Phil Bailey at the Snowbird Resort. (Courtesy: Stan Bailey)

(Courtesy: Stan Bailey)

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Utah family is mourning the loss of a father of three who disappeared while snorkeling in Hawaii.

Phil Bailey, 58, of Bountiful, was visiting Oahu with his two brothers when, on Tuesday, he disappeared in Shark’s Cove.

“It’s a nightmare, just been so challenging,” said Stan Bailey, who was with his brother in the water when he went missing.

Phil Bailey with his two brothers holding up the sign for the Shaka in Hawaii. (Courtesy: Stan Bailey)

Speaking exclusively to KSL TV, Stan described how he and Phil spent the afternoon enjoying the beautiful water before things took a turn.

“It was just beautiful, fantastic conditions, beautiful fish, and we were in an area that has lots of canyons underneath the water, and the water was just crystal clear,” Stan said.

He said Phil was diabetic, and while swimming back to shore, he stopped to ask how he was feeling.

“He said, ‘Yeah, I’m good,’ so we put our snorkels back in and headed back into shore,” Stan said. “I was going in, and I thought there was somebody by my side, and I thought it was Phil, and I got to the shore, or at least to where there were a bunch of rocks, and I popped up and looked over, and it wasn’t him.”

Stan said he checked with their brother Merrill who was on shore, but he hadn’t seen Phil return either, so he returned to the water and began searching while Merrill called 911. Stan fears his brother went into diabetic shock and slipped under the water.

For three days, search and rescue teams from Honolulu and the U.S. Coast Guard looked for Phil but found no sign of him.

“They had divers in the water, they had a helicopter in the air, a couple of watercraft looking for him,” Stan said.

On Friday, the Honolulu Fire Department called off the search for Bailey, and Stan returned to Utah.

“The loneliest trip I’ve taken in my life,” he said.

Phil leaves behind his wife, Linda, and three children. His oldest son is recovering from oral cancer, and his youngest son is autistic and needs extensive care.

“It takes away the sole support for their family,” Stan said. “Linda is a 24-hour caretaker for their son. It just puts them in a really bad position.”

Phil Bailey with one of his sons. (Courtesy: Stan Bailey)

A GoFundMe* has been created for the family to help with immediate and long-term financial needs.

“Phil was the glue in our family that held everybody together, kept friendships alive, and kept things going,” Stan said.

He describes his brother as a gifted IT expert, one the family would always lean on.

“He was the Wikipedia or Google of the family. If any of my kids ever said, ‘Gosh, I want to buy a new computer, what should I get,’ I would say call Uncle Phil, he knows exactly what you got to do!” he said.

Phil Bailey with his wife, Linda. (Courtesy: Stan Bailey)

Stan said his brother was also an expert at making friends and building long-lasting relationships.

“You couldn’t sit with him anywhere without making three or four friends. He would just start chatting with the guy next to him and become their best friend,” he said.

Phil was also a dedicated University of Utah fan. He met his wife at the U and was an active season ticket holder for nearly every sport.

“He bled red. He and I had season tickets to the football games, season tickets to basketball games, to the gymnastics,” Stan said. “He also went to all the hockey games, soccer games, baseball games, you name it.”

Phil Bailey at a U of U football game. (Courtesy: Stan Bailey)

As loved ones rally around the Bailey family right now, Stan hopes the community will remember the dedicated father and loving friend his brother was. He hopes they’ll celebrate a man who loved life and lived it to its fullest.

“Just the kind of person you want to have in your corner, just a fierce, fierce friend and support to anybody he could be,” he said. “A wonderful man.”

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at North Canyon Park in Bountiful. The Bailey family would love for those attending to wear their favorite Ute gear or anything that would make Phil smile.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A closed sidewalk sign on 5600 South, directing pedestrians to another route. (Mike Anderson/KSL TV...

Mike Anderson

Construction is impacting Roy school walking routes

A UDOT project is creating some detours for kids, walking to and from school.

22 hours ago

Crime tape across the apartment complex as Orem police investigate. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Police: 25 shots fired in Orem apartment shootout injuring 3, 5 suspects in custody

A hail of bullets and gunfire erupted at an Orem apartment complex Saturday morning as police piece together what caused this shooting.

22 hours ago

The scene of the shooting at 8825 Monroe Street in Sandy. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man shot outside of Sandy church parking lot, police say

A man was shot twice before being found at a church parking lot Monday afternoon.

22 hours ago

Rushing water in an irrigation system...

Ladd Egan

‘Tip of the iceberg’: Lehi E. coli outbreak could be hundreds of cases

The state health department released more information on the scope of the E. coli outbreak in Lehi that has resulted in 12 lab-confirmed cases and six hospitalizations.

22 hours ago

One of the Salt Lake City parks set to get an upgrade. (KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Millions of dollars approved to give several Salt Lake City parks a facelift

Salt Lake City Council approved $40 million for Capital Improvement Program projects, including park improvements in Salt Lake City.

22 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Update: Missing Millcreek woman located

A 27-year-old woman is missing from the Millcreek area. The case is endangered advisory and Police are asking for any public information.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah father disappears while snorkeling in Hawaii