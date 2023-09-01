On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Boat Exhaust: Be aware of this silent killer

Sep 1, 2023, 4:58 PM

Man stands in a speeding boat...

Travis Hancock is concerned about carbon monoxide, an invisible odorless gas that comes with any gasoline powered engine and can be dangerous on waterways. (Ken Fall/KSL TV)

(Ken Fall/KSL TV)

Ken Fall's Profile Picture

BY KEN FALL


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE, Utah – Ranger Travis Hancock keeps an eye out for all kinds of problems on the waters of Pineview Reservoir. He gets really concerned when he sees kids hanging out near the back of boats.

“They have smaller bodies; the carbon monoxide can affect them a lot quicker.” Hancock said.

Carbon monoxide, an invisible odorless gas that comes with any gasoline powered engine.  In a matter of seconds, anyone breathing CO can go from feeling normal, to unconscious or worse.

An engine bubbles gas as it runs in a lake

Carbon monoxide, an invisible odorless gas that comes with any gasoline powered engine, and can be dangerous on waterways. (Ken Fall/KSL TV)

“Carbon monoxide could make you pass out to the point where you’d suffocate or drown in the water,” Hancock adds.

Dr. Lindell Weaver is director of Hyperbaric Medicine at Intermountain Health in Murray. He too doesn’t understate the concern.  “A person may die from lack of oxygen to their brain.” he said.

Weaver acknowledges that it’s rare to have a death from carbon monoxide poisoning on Utah lakes and reservoirs.

Dr. Weaver warns about carbon monoxide, an invisible odorless gas that comes with any gasoline powered engine and can be dangerous on waterways. (Ken Fall/KSL TV)

But he has seen some very sick victims.

“I treated two children, they were being towed by a boat at a very slow speed,” he said.  “And the exhaust came up and poisoned both of them.  With severe poisoning you are killing part of your brain.”

When carbon monoxide poisoning is suspected, it’s critical that the victim get away from the water and boat exhaust. Fresh air is the only way to quickly overcome sickness.

Officer rides in a boat in a mountain lake

Travis Hancock is concerned about carbon monoxide, an invisible odorless gas that comes with any gasoline powered engine and can be dangerous on waterways. (Ken Fall/KSL TV)

The symptoms are confusion, light-headedness, nausea, and of course losing consciousness. That’s another reason why life jackets are a must in and around the water.

Hancock, who is with the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation says there is a very simple solution to avoid poisoning. Don’t idle the engine for more than a few seconds.

“Turn the boat off for a minute, it’s the best way to be safe on the water.”

3 men ride in a boat

Carbon monoxide, an invisible odorless gas that comes with any gasoline powered engine and can be dangerous on waterways. (Ken Fall/KSL TV)

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Health

mosquito abatement...

Josh Ellis

West Nile virus detected in Weber County mosquitoes

Mosquitoes in three Weber County locations have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Weber Mosquito Abatement District said.

18 hours ago

Toby, a dog that died at Utah Lake after being exposed to toxic algae...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Dog dies from Utah Lake toxins, family posts warning sign

A devastated family is grieving the loss of their dog they took to Utah Lake, who had only been on the beach around it. They are angered at the fact there was no signage in the access point they entered the beach from, even though the lake had been testing positive for toxic algae for weeks.

3 days ago

Lehi City E. coli email...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Lehi City to send out mailers warning of E. coli outbreak

The City of Lehi is taking another step to warn residents of an E. coli outbreak in the city. The outbreak, first announced earlier this month, has led to a dozen confirmed cases and half a dozen hospitalizations, all involving children.

4 days ago

FILE: E. coli water advisory sign in Lehi, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Cache County has E. coli outbreak, the second in Utah

Six cases of E. coli have been confirmed in Cache County, Utah.

4 days ago

The worm specimen was extracted alive from the woman's brain by surgeons at Canberra Hospital in Au...

Kathleen Magramo, CNN

‘Still alive and wriggling:’ Doctors remove 3-inch parasitic worm from woman’s brain in world first

When a 64-year-old Australian woman was sent to hospital for brain surgery, her neurosurgeon was not expecting to pull out a live roundworm.

4 days ago

FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol...

Associated Press

After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections

The Biden administration weakened regulations protecting millions of acres of wetlands Tuesday, saying it had no choice after the Supreme Court sharply limited the federal government’s jurisdiction over them.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Boat Exhaust: Be aware of this silent killer