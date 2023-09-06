Lori Vallow Daybell files appeal on murder, conspiracy convictions

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The law team for Lori Vallow Daybell — convicted of murdering her children — filed an appeal to her conviction with the Idaho Supreme Court.

Court documents present a list of of issues on appeal for the mother who a guilty found guilty of the following charges:

guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Tylee Ryan and grand theft by deception

guilty of murder in the first degree of Tylee Ryan

guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Joshua Jaxon Vallow and grand theft by deception

guilty of murder in the first degree of Joshua Jaxon Vallow

guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Tammy Daybell

guilty of grand theft

The murder victims were Vallow Daybell’s children JJ Vallow and Tyler Ryan. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to murder the children in addition to Tammy Daybell, who was then the wife of her current husband Chad Daybell, who is scheduled for his own murder trial next year.

Documents list items that are part of the appeal “which the appellant then intends to assert in the appeal.”

They include questions about:

Vallow Daybell’s competency to be on trial

The court’s decision to deny the defense witness who requested Vallow Daybell be sent back to a mental hospital

Her right to a speedy trial

Possible court errors in denying defense challenges to the jury

Idaho’s rules of evidence

Allowing a grand jury indictment to stand for two years

Jury instructions

Mitigating evidence submitted by the defense for sentencing

Sentencing three life sentences without parole

The fine handed down in sentencing

The court reporter’s transcript

Several hearings

Vallow Daybell, after her conviction of multiple murder and conspiracy charges, also now faces a conspiracy to commit first degree murder charge in Arizona for her niece’s then husband Brandon Bourdreaux, who testified against her in the trail. She was already indicted in Arizona for the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow,

The Arizona states that “Lori N Vallow” and her late brother Alexander Cox agreed to murder Bourdreaux.