LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Lori Vallow Daybell files appeal on murder, conspiracy convictions

Sep 5, 2023, 7:11 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

Lori Vallow Daybell speaks at her sentencing hearing in a St. Anthony, Idaho, courtroom....

Lori Vallow Daybell at her sentencing hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on July 31, 2023. (East Idaho News/Pool)

(East Idaho News/Pool)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — The law team for Lori Vallow Daybell — convicted of murdering her children — filed an appeal to her conviction with the Idaho Supreme Court.

Court documents present a list of of issues on appeal for the mother who a guilty found guilty of the following charges:

  • guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Tylee Ryan and grand theft by deception
  • guilty of murder in the first degree of Tylee Ryan
  • guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Joshua Jaxon Vallow and grand theft by deception
  • guilty of murder in the first degree of Joshua Jaxon Vallow
  • guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Tammy Daybell
  • guilty of grand theft

The murder victims were Vallow Daybell’s children JJ Vallow and Tyler Ryan. She was also found guilty of conspiracy to murder the children in addition to Tammy Daybell, who was then the wife of her current husband Chad Daybell, who is scheduled for his own murder trial next year.

Documents list items that are part of the appeal “which the appellant then intends to assert in the appeal.”

They include questions about:

  • Vallow Daybell’s competency to be on trial
  • The court’s decision to deny the defense witness who requested Vallow Daybell be sent back to a mental hospital
  • Her right to a speedy trial
  • Possible court errors in denying defense challenges to the jury
  • Idaho’s rules of evidence
  • Allowing a grand jury indictment to stand for two years
  • Jury instructions
  • Mitigating evidence submitted by the defense for sentencing
  • Sentencing three life sentences without parole
  • The fine handed down in sentencing
  • The court reporter’s transcript
  • Several hearings

Vallow Daybell, after her conviction of multiple murder and conspiracy charges, also now faces a conspiracy to commit first degree murder charge in Arizona for her niece’s then husband Brandon Bourdreaux, who testified against her in the trail. She was already indicted in Arizona for the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow,

The Arizona states that “Lori N Vallow” and her late brother Alexander Cox agreed to murder Bourdreaux.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

