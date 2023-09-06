Preliminary frontrunner for Ogden Mayor issues statement of thanks

OGDEN, Utah — With the race for Ogden City Mayor still underway, the frontrunner as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Taylor Knuth, issued a statement of gratitude and encouragement.

“We are incredibly encouraged by the initial results,” Knuth said. “People like me are not meant to run for office.”

The election results can be monitored for this race and all other Weber County races on Weber’s Election Website. At the time of Taylor Knuth’s statements, his vote lead was just under 100 out of over 7,400 votes total. Though, Knuth is running against seven other candidates.

“Although there are still votes to be counted, I’m going to take this moment to be grateful,” Knuth said.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, if Knuth is elected, he will be one of very few elected into Utah’s government.

“I am grateful for Ogden,” Knuth said in closing. “It truly is the city that built me and I am thrilled to be part of its bright future.”

