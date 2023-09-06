On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH ELECTIONS

Preliminary frontrunner for Ogden Mayor issues statement of thanks

Sep 5, 2023, 10:22 PM | Updated: 10:25 pm

Taylor Knuth holds the frontrunner spot in preliminary results on Tuesday evening. He issued a stat...

Taylor Knuth holds the frontrunner spot in preliminary results on Tuesday evening. He issued a statement of his gratitude as he holds just over 100 votes lead on Tuesday evening. (Taylor Knuth)

(Taylor Knuth)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — With the race for Ogden City Mayor still underway, the frontrunner as of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Taylor Knuth, issued a statement of gratitude and encouragement.

“We are incredibly encouraged by the initial results,” Knuth said. “People like me are not meant to run for office.”

The election results can be monitored for this race and all other Weber County races on Weber’s Election Website. At the time of Taylor Knuth’s statements, his vote lead was just under 100 out of over 7,400 votes total. Though, Knuth is running against seven other candidates.

“Although there are still votes to be counted, I’m going to take this moment to be grateful,” Knuth said.

As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, if Knuth is elected, he will be one of very few elected into Utah’s government.

“I am grateful for Ogden,” Knuth said in closing. “It truly is the city that built me and I am thrilled to be part of its bright future.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Taylor Knuth (@taylorforogden)

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Elections

Preliminary results were taken from the Congressional District 2 at 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday evening. R...

Mary Culbertson

Preliminary Results are in for the race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart

Preliminary results for the GOP race to replace Rep. Chris Stewart began on Tuesday evening.

22 hours ago

Former state lawmaker and Utah U.S. Senate candidate Becky Edwards speaks during a Republican prima...

Mead Gruver, Associated Press

Utah special election primary offers glimpse into Republican voters’ thoughts on Trump indictments

A three-way special congressional primary in Utah will offer a rare glimpse into how Republican voters are thinking this year about the federal indictments against former President Donald Trump.

22 hours ago

Mail in ballots being counted by volunteers. (KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Voting begins for Rep. Stewart’s replacement

Voting is underway in Utah's Second Congressional District, where voters will decide who finishes out Rep. Chris Stewart's term.

22 hours ago

FILE - Bruce Hough and Celeste Maloy shake hands before the start of a 2nd Congressional District R...

Robert Yoon, Associated Press

What to expect in Utah’s special congressional primary

Three candidates will compete in a special primary election in Utah for the Republican nomination to replace U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart.

4 days ago

Utah Congressional 2nd District candidate Becky Edwards speaks with delegates during the Utah Repub...

Michael Houck

Poll puts Edwards in the lead for special election; but nearly half of GOP voters undecided

A recent poll shows a snapshot of who might win over Rep. Chris Stewart's seat as the special election ends on Sept. 5.

8 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Trump 2024? Cox says he wants a Republican presidential candidate who can win

Policy positions and experience certainly matter for politicians, but voters often gravitate toward candidates who they can relate to, someone they can imagine getting a beer — or a dirty soda — with.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Preliminary frontrunner for Ogden Mayor issues statement of thanks