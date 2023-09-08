On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL INVESTIGATES

Utah Division of Professional Licensing looks to take action on Jodi Hildebrandt’s credentials

Sep 7, 2023, 7:09 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm

Daniella Rivera's Profile Picture

BY DANIELLA RIVERA


Daniella Rivera

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mental health counselor arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse last week could be granted pretrial release as soon as Friday, and her license to practice is still active.

Through a spokesperson, Utah’s Division of Professional Licensing — commonly called DOPL — confirmed to the KSL Investigators Thursday that the division does not want Jodi Hildebrandt counseling others.

Hildebrandt, 54, founded ConneXions Classroom, an Orem-based company which, according to its website, aims to “invite and encourage healing and facilitate personal growth through impeccable honesty, rigorous personal responsibility and vulnerable humility.”

Hildebrand, along with her business partner, Ruby Franke, 41, each face six felony counts of aggravated child abuse. Franke previously ran the now-defunct “8 Passengers” Youtube channel that amassed more than 2.3 million subscribers.

Both were arrested after a 12-year-old child escaped from Hildebrandt’s Ivins home on Aug. 30, knocked on a neighbor’s door and asked for food and water. The neighbor called police, noting duct tape on the child’s ankles and wrists. According to Santa Clara-Ivins police, the child had open wounds from being tied up with rope and was emaciated and malnourished. A second child, 10, was found in the home and also determined to be malnourished.

Utah Department of Commerce communications director Melanie Hall told the KSL Investigators DOPL has been attempting to take “appropriate action” on Hildebrandt’s license since the news broke, and while the agency typically takes action in response to complaints, this effort is not complaint-driven.

According to Hall, DOPL is also now working with the Utah Attorney General’s Office on a potential emergency proceeding. Hall said DOPL believes immediate action is appropriate, “due to the heinous nature” of the charges against Hildebrandt.

Speaking about the process in general and not this specific case, Hall said DOPL typically seeks to have the person willingly surrender their license.

It is unclear whether that will happen in Hildebrandt’s case.

Concerns about Ruby Franke’s children reported to police, DCFS more than a year ago

If DOPL goes forward with an emergency proceeding, that would be a convening of the licensing board and could be a meeting open to the public.

According to charging documents, Hildebrandt did not participate in an interview with investigators.

“Ms. Hildebrandt requested a lawyer and did not speak with us. Once given her charges, Ms. Hildebrandt informed me (the children) should never be allowed around any other kids,” charging documents state.

Hildebrandt and Franke are both scheduled to make their initial appearances in court on Friday.

Have you experienced something you think just isn’t right? The KSL Investigators want to help. Submit your tip at investigates@ksl.com or 385-707-6153 so we can get working for you.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

Child abuse resources:

  • Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465). Resources are also available online: udvc.org. The statewide child abuse and neglect hotline is 1-855-323-DCFS (3237).

Help with Children

Those who feel stressed out with a child, who need a break or who feel like they need counseling or training can reach out to one of the following agencies:

  • The Family Support Center has 15 locations throughout the state and offers a free crisis nursery for parents who have to keep appointments or who are stressed out. They also offer counseling and family mentoring. Call 801-955-9110 or visit familysupportcenter.org/contact.php for more information.
  • Prevent Child Abuse Utah provides home visiting in Weber, Davis, and Box Elder counties. Parent Educators provide support, education, and activities for families with young children. Their statewide education team offers diverse trainings on protective factors, digital safety, bullying, and child sex trafficking. They are available for in-person or virtual trainings and offer free online courses for the community at pcautah.org.
  • The Office of Home Visiting works with local agencies to provide home visits to pregnant women and young families who would like to know more about being parents. Home visitors are trained and can provide information about breastfeeding, developmental milestones, toilet training, nutrition, mental health, home safety, child development, and much more. Find out more at homevisiting.utah.gov.

The Safe Haven law allows birth parents in Utah to safely and anonymously give up custody of their newborn child at any hospital in the state, with no legal consequences and no questions asked. The child’s mother can drop off the child, or the mother can ask someone else to do it for her. The newborns should be dropped off at hospitals that are open 24 hours a day. Newborns given up in this manner will be cared for by the hospital staff, and the Utah Division of Child and Family Services will find a home for the child. For more information, visit utahsafehaven.org or call the 24-hour hotline at 866-458-0058.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

KSL Investigates

Get Gephardt Investigates: Patients paying too much for lab work after telehealth visits...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Get Gephardt Investigates: Patients paying too much for lab work after telehealth visits

Telehealth is massively expanding, making it easier for people to connect with medical care.

2 days ago

The home where Ruby Franke and her children were visited multiple times by police after calls from ...

Daniella Rivera and Shelby Lofton, KSL-TV

Concerns about Ruby Franke’s children reported to police, DCFS more than a year ago

Police records newly obtained by the KSL Investigators reveal authorities responded to Ruby Franke’s home several times during the last year.

2 days ago

FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Car prices coming back to Earth. Is now a good time to buy?

Two years ago, car dealers had very limited inventory. It left customers with few options and often having to pay more. Where are we at now?

2 days ago

Man stands in a speeding boat...

Ken Fall

Boat Exhaust: Be aware of this silent killer

Carbon monoxide poisoning may be rare on Utah waterways, but the potential risk can be deadly.

7 days ago

FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Nearly half of consumers say they’re overspending on delivery services

As Americans struggle with inflation squeezing their wallets, the cost many pay for the convenience of delivery may be surprising.

8 days ago

How the S in HTTPS protects you. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

How the S in HTTPS protects you online

What makes you feel secure - a locked front door? An armed home alarm system? An attack cat? How about the letter S?

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah Division of Professional Licensing looks to take action on Jodi Hildebrandt’s credentials