On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Utah-based tour operator files for bankruptcy: what’s next for those owed money for cancelled tours?

Sep 11, 2023, 10:13 PM | Updated: 10:33 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — In April, KSL told you about a Utah-based travel company that abruptly canceled overseas tours of many viewers without offering refunds. Thousands of dollars were paid, which prompted many calls to Get Gephardt. Now, that company has filed for bankruptcy protection. So, what happens next?

“They won’t email us. They won’t call us back,” Lynette Clark told us about her communications with tour operator Latter Day Travel.

Clark paid about $6,000 for a tour she booked with Latter Day Travel, but six months before departure, she got an email saying they canceled her tour because of inflation and higher travel costs.No refund. Just the promise of credit if there are “travel opportunities in the future.”

“I hope that we can get our money back,” she said.

“It’s a lot of money for us,” Laurel Bjornberg said when KSL spoke to her about a nearly identical cancellation email she received from the sister company, CruiseBuilder.

Laurel Bjornberg (left) and Lynette Clar (right). (KSL TV)

She said she paid $4,700 for her tour and, like Clark, no refund.

“We paid for our trip, and we have nothing,” she said.

KSL tried by phone, email, and stopping by the business address, but the KSL Investigators were never able to get answers from the company about what happened to the money paid.

Gephardt door knock at

Gephardt knocks at the empty office of CruiseBuilder in April (KSL TV)

Now, in a bankruptcy filing from Project Neptune – also known as Latter Day Travel, Cruisebuilder, Vacationbuilder, Just LDS, Jungle Reef Tours, Renew, Come Sail Away, and www.costacruisepack.com – KSL learned that Clark and Bjornberg are far from being the only ones in the same boat.

The filing lists 2,232 people who could have a claim because of a canceled trip. They are listed as non-priority, unsecured creditors.

Notice was sent via first-class mail to all these folks and other creditors on Sept. 1st. If you are one of them, just receiving that notice does not mean you are automatically part of any settlement agreement. You must file proof of your claim with the Utah Bankruptcy Court by Nov. 3rd.

KSL also found in the bankruptcy filing that Project Neptune lists $100,015, but it owes over $2.6 million towards unsecured claims. A bankruptcy attorney KSL spoke with about this filing said he is not confident people like Bjornberg and Clark will get their money back.

Project Neptune filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. This allows it to re-shape itself and to keep running while it comes up with some game plan to repay those debts.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Get Gephardt

What you need to know about car insurance for college students...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: What you need to know about car insurance for college students

Goodbye to sleeping in, summer tans, and over-worn flip flops. Heading off to college means changes to routines and maybe car insurance.

4 days ago

Get Gephardt Investigates: Patients paying too much for lab work after telehealth visits...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Get Gephardt Investigates: Patients paying too much for lab work after telehealth visits

Telehealth is massively expanding, making it easier for people to connect with medical care.

6 days ago

FILE - Cars for sale line the road at a used auto dealership in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Car prices coming back to Earth. Is now a good time to buy?

Two years ago, car dealers had very limited inventory. It left customers with few options and often having to pay more. Where are we at now?

6 days ago

FILE - Packages are seen stacked on the doorstep of a residence, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Upper...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Nearly half of consumers say they’re overspending on delivery services

As Americans struggle with inflation squeezing their wallets, the cost many pay for the convenience of delivery may be surprising.

12 days ago

How the S in HTTPS protects you. (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

How the S in HTTPS protects you online

What makes you feel secure - a locked front door? An armed home alarm system? An attack cat? How about the letter S?

13 days ago

Dominion Energy customers are seeing a jump in gas bills (KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Utahns question large increases in natural gas bills

Summer isn’t usually a time for high natural gas bills, but many reached out asking Matt Gephardt to investigate their double-digit increases.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah-based tour operator files for bankruptcy: what’s next for those owed money for cancelled tours?