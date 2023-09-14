Sister of ‘8 Passengers’ mother shares what the family knew

SALT LAKE CITY — The sister of the Utah family vlogger charged with abusing her children is speaking out about the allegations about her sister.

Ruby Franke’s sister, Bonnie Hoellein, posted the video response on her own YouTube channel on Monday. It’s the first time the public is hearing from a family member who to Franke.

“What my family and I have gone through the last couple of weeks is the worst thing that has ever happened,” Hoellein said in the video statement.

The two sisters’ families are known for putting their daily lives online. Hoellein has made appearances in her sister’s vlogs and Franke’s was in hers. Hoellein said a lot was kept behind the scenes for years.

“We did not have access to anyone,” she said. “It makes me tremble because it is unheard of.”

On Aug. 31, local police said they found two of Franke’s children in the basement of her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt’s Ivins, Utah, home, emaciated with wounds all over their bodies.

Hoellein says she thought Hildebrandt and her business ConneXions were extreme.

“It was complete indoctrination,” she said.

Hoellein says as an aunt, she did everything legally possible to protect the children.

“For those that were saying they’d go in and bust down doors and do whatever it took–to end up in jail? Because from jail, I can’t do anything,” Hoellein said.

Hoellein is pointing the finger at her brother-in-law, Kevin Franke, Ruby’s husband, for not being the father his kids need.

“It was Kevin’s job to check up on things, and he did not,” she said.

But, Kevin’s attorney claims he was following Hildebrandt’s and Ruby’s instructions.

“He was being berated, belittled, and torn down by Jodi and constantly being told he was selfish and greedy and that he needed to repent,” said Randy Kester, Kevin’s attorney.

Kester said Ruby told her husband to move out of the family home or their marriage was over.

“If you want to stay married and you want to patch up our marriage and make things work and to help our children, you’ll stay away,” Kester told KSL TV.

He said Kevin hadn’t seen his children for a year. The attorney claims that Hildebrandt brainwashed his client.

“He’s trying to seek professional help,” Kester said.

Hoellein says that Kevin is not the only person to blame for this happening.

“Ruby and Kevin and Jodi and ConneXions have been destroying our lives offline,” Hoellein said.

Kester told KSL TV that Kevin has contacted his extended family, including Hoellein. He said that Kevin wants to reestablish those relationships but cannot say if they responded to him.