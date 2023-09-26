On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Can your insurance company drop you like a rock for too many replacement windshield claims?

Sep 25, 2023, 10:39 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Daniel Wheelwright is the driving definition of road warrior. His job keeps him on the road pretty much all the time.
“I drive a lot for work, about 50,000 miles a year,” he said. “And because I drive so much during the day, there’s all kinds of trucks doing construction, loading and hauling stuff.”

Racking up that sort of mileage on Utah roads in those sorts of conditions has steered Wheelwright’s Tesla straight into “rock chip city.”

“One of them spread halfway across the windshield and it just spread overnight,” he said.

Wheelwright told KSL’s Matt Gephardt that he drives around 50,000 miles every year. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

Wheelwright told KSL’s Matt Gephardt that he drives around 50,000 miles every year. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

One claim too many

Wheelwright says he has had three such chips grow into big-time cracks. He says when the windshields could not be repaired, they had to be replaced: three of them in two years. That third claim, apparently damaged his relationship with his insurer.

“Then the insurance company sent me a letter saying, ‘we’re dropping your comprehensive and you’ll have to figure it out,’” Wheelright said.

Daniel Wheelwright says his insurance company cancelled his coverage after he made three claims for new windshields in two years. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

Daniel Wheelwright says his insurance company cancelled his coverage after he made three claims for new windshields in two years. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)

The reason given by the insurance company? Too many comprehensive coverage claims. Wheelwright says paying out-of-pocket for a new windshield on his Tesla will cost him around $1,200.

“Tesla’s the only one that makes the glass, so you have to get it through them,” he explained. “And they have to do all kinds of recalibrations and junk.”

Driving with broken glass

Driving around with a badly cracked windshield is not an option for Wheelwright wants to consider.

“I’ve heard some of the structural stability of your car comes from the windshield,” he said.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has found windshields do support a car’s roof in a rollover. In many cars, airbags exert force on a windshield when they deploy, meaning a large crack could compromise their effectiveness. Plus, driving around Utah with a cracked windshield can win you a ticket from law enforcement.

So, can Wheelwright really get dropped for too many glass claims? The KSL Investigators combed through Utah law and found indeed, an insurer can drop you for too many comprehensive claims, which include windshields. But an insurance company can’t jack up your premium because of any claim where you are not at fault. That goes whether you’re getting a new policy or renewing.

The KSL Investigators found Utah law says insurers have grounds to drop coverage for too many comprehensive claims, such as windshield replacements, if there’s a substantial change in the risk. (Jeff Dahdah, KSL TV)

The KSL Investigators found Utah law says insurers have grounds to drop coverage for too many comprehensive claims, such as windshield replacements, if there’s a substantial change in the risk. (Jeff Dahdah, KSL TV)

Where does all this leave Wheelwright?

The KSL Investigators reached out to Wheelwright’s insurer, State Farm, to ask how often is too often for glass claims and about his concern about having an intact windshield. The company didn’t answer those questions citing privacy. But in an email, a spokesman wrote they have a responsibility to “make good decisions” to “keep rates affordable,” adding, “Sometimes that means that we have to make the tough decision to no longer insure a vehicle.”

“That just leaves me in a pickle,” Wheelwright said. “I’m just forced to leave them.”

Not just Tesla drivers

Many drivers besides Tesla owners can expect to pay over a $1,000 to replace windshields because of their advanced tech: sensors and lenses for lane assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and so on. Some insurers sell full glass coverage policies as add-ons. Those can help you avoid a deductible. But generally, if your deductible costs more than it will to replace a windshield on your own, leave your insurance out of it.

KSL 5 TV Live

Meet the KSL Investigators

Local News

Amber Drake moved to Maui several years ago and lived in this home where generations of her family ...

Shelby Lofton

‘There’s probably not much left’: Residents return to Lahaina areas devastated by wildfire

Many Maui wildfire victims returned to their properties for the first time Monday since they evacuated or escaped the deadly flames seven weeks ago.

6 hours ago

police lights...

Cary Schwanitz

Teen dies in ATV crash in Uintah County

A 14-year-old girl riding an ATV died when it crashed in Uintah County Monday.

6 hours ago

Tie Fork rest stop...

Andrew Adams

Man stabbed by hitchhiking woman at Spanish Fork Canyon rest stop, deputies say

Deputies arrested a woman Monday after they said she hitchhiked from Colorado before stabbing the assisting driver in the neck at a rest stop while claiming the man intended to “eat” her.

7 hours ago

Boat heads out on Mantua Reservoir...

Mike Anderson

Pilot program used to clear algal blooms in Mantua

Scientists are working to clear algal blooms from Mantua Reservoir. They're studying a new approach that they say is safe for fish and wildlife and could end up costing taxpayers nothing.

7 hours ago

Rock Canyon in an undated FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Eliza Pace

Woman killed in climbing fall in Rock Canyon

A 40-year-old woman died from a fall in Rock Canyon Monday afternoon. 

8 hours ago

High school building...

Larry D. Curtis

Davis High secretary admits to more than $82K in unauthorized charges on school cards

A secretary at Davis High School is facing a felony charge of misuse of public money for using school credit cards for her personal expenses.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Can your insurance company drop you like a rock for too many replacement windshield claims?