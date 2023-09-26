Teen dies in ATV crash in Uintah County

UNITAH COUNTY — A 14-year-old girl riding an ATV died when it crashed in Uintah County Monday.

A social media post from the sheriff’s department said someone called 911 at 2:20 p.m. to the area of 6500 East 6750 South.

The girl was from Jensen according to the post.

She was riding a side-by-side westbound on 6750 South when it went off the shoulder the post said. The ATV ended up on its side and the girl suffered fatal injuries.

An investigation is underway.