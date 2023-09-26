On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Preparing for winter with fall DIY home maintenance list

Sep 26, 2023, 11:52 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — Now is the time to start working on that fall maintenance checklist. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua reports on what Utahns should do to get their homes ready for winter.

The cost of maintenance is going up. Last year, homeowners spent an average of $6,000 dollars on maintenance and repairs, according to home insurance company Hippo.

Planning ahead can keep costs low.

“Prioritizing home maintenance now can help you stop problems in their tracks and help prevent bigger repair issues down the road,” said Courtney Klosterman, home insight expert with Hippo.

Here’s what you should have on your checklist.

First, clean your gutters. Clear out leaves and other outdoor elements to avoid water damage.

It’s worth doing a visual inspection around the exterior of your home for cracks or wear and tear on the edges of your roof and siding.

As for the inside of your home – keep your entryway dry. Put a heavy rug or slip-proof mat inside to wipe your shoes.

Deep clean carpets to keep mold from creeping into your home.

You should also change out the HVAC filter.

“I like to think of your HVAC system almost like the lungs of your body. If you’re able to keep the system working well you’re going to have better circulation of airflow throughout the home,” Klosterman said.

With tight budgets, Klosterman says one thing you should prioritize is prepping your pipes for winter. Buy extra insulation to keep it from freezing.

“Insulation can actually be pretty cheap and just having that on hand stored in your basement and ready to go can be great,” Klosterman said.

Klosterman also recommends flushing out your hot water heater. During the cooler months, you don’t want to go without the luxury of hot water.

“This is one of the most hard-working appliances in your home during the winter so make sure you’re able to do some research on your particular unit and make sure you’re using best practices to keep it clean,” Klosterman said.

We should also start thinking about emergencies that can pop up during the winter and make sure we have an emergency kit stocked with all the essentials to keep us safe and comfortable.

