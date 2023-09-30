HOPE: The Tabernacle Choir World Tour

This documentary offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as it embarked on a momentous world tour, with Mexico as its inaugural destination. Travel with the choir as it shares a message of hope with the citizens of Mexico City.

This documentary captures the magic of the performances at prestigious venues, its creative journey while filming a new music video, and the heartwarming service choir members offered while in Mexico. The program also highlights a significant moment in the choir’s history as it introduced a new Spanish-language version of its renowned weekly broadcast, “Music and the Spoken Word,” making its music and message more accessible to an even broader global audience.