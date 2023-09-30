This History of the Saints special presentation tells the story of the martyrdom of Joseph and Hyrum Smith on June 27, 1844. Using documents and material from volume 15 of The Joseph Smith Papers project, historians share context about the events that led up to the day, and what happened in the aftermath.

This brief look at history allows you to experience Joseph’s final theological sermon, his final devotional address to the Latter-day Saints, and excerpts from the last heartfelt letters he wrote to his wife Emma before his death.