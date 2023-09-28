President Russell M. Nelson not attending general conference due to fall, injured back

SALT LAKE CITY — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will not be able to physically attend this weekend’s general conference after he fell and injured his lower back.

President Nelson said he “will be watching general conference through technology just as most of you will” and he hopes to record his general conference message.

“I pray that each of us, wherever we may be, will approach this sacred weekend with our hearts full of gratitude for the privilege of hearing the gospel of Jesus Christ proclaimed by His servants,” President Nelson said. “May this general conference be a time of joy and spiritual rejuvenation for you. I know that it will be for me!”

President Nelson said the fall happened three weeks ago, just two days after he turned 99 on 9/9. He said the fall injured muscles in his lower back.

“Thankfully, my healing is progressing,” President Nelson said. “But as my physician says, ‘We don’t have much data on how 99-year-olds recover from an injury like this one, so I am prescribing a slow, careful approach to healing so that you achieve a full recovery.’ Having prescribed just such a course of action for many of my own patients years ago, I feel duty-bound to follow doctor’s orders.”

Update on Elder Holland

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland continues to recuperate from his recent health challenges and, while improving, will participate in conference sessions by watching at home. He had been recovering from recent medical treatments and COVID-19 and was slowly resuming work until late July when he suffered the loss of his wife, Sister Patricia Holland.

All sessions of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be broadcast on the KSL+ app and KSL 5 TV. General sessions are on Saturday, Sept, 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. A session for all individuals, families and friends will be held Saturday at 6 p.m.