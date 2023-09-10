On The Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Church leader, Elder Holland, recuperating at home after extended hospital stay

Sep 10, 2023, 10:58 AM

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The photo was taken in 2018. (The Ch...

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The photo was taken in 2018. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — After an extended hospital stay that began in early August, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is now recuperating at home.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement announcing the recovery of their leader and his gratitude for the support he and his family have received.

“Elder Holland and his children are very grateful for the many prayers offered on his behalf during this health challenge and time of sorrow following the passing of Sister Holland,” the Church said.

The Church excused him from assignments and meetings in April while he recovered from medical treatments and COVID-19. He had been slowly resuming work until late July when he suffered the loss of his wife, Sister Patricia Holland 

According to the Church’s announcement, Elder Holland looks forward to resuming active service in his ministry as his health improves.

