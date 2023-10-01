On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Murray police search for suspect who killed an elderly man in hit-and-run crash

Oct 1, 2023, 4:23 PM | Updated: 4:50 pm

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — Murray City police say a man in his 70s was hit and killed by a car on Friday night, and they are looking for the person responsible.

According to police, the man was visiting from out-of-state for General Conference weekend and was staying with a friend. Murray police have not said where he is originally from or identified him but said next of kin has been notified.

The fatal hit-and-run happened just before 10 p.m. on 900 E near 6300 S across from Wheeler Farm. Police said he was not crossing at a crosswalk.


“(The man) could have been going anywhere, (he) could have been going to Wheeler Farm or walking to one of the businesses close to there,” said Kristin Reardon, spokesperson for Murray City police.

Police also believe the crash may have been an accident.

“The driver may not even known he hit a person, based on circumstances,” Reardon said.

However, they’re still asking the driver to come forward.

Police are looking for a newer model Nissan Frontier pick-up truck, with a roof rack and a broken headlight on the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-840-4000 and reference case MR23-35447.

Photos from a nearby convenience store surveillance camera of what police believe is the truck involved in the crash. (Murray City Police Department) Photos from a nearby convenience store surveillance camera of what police believe is the truck involved in the crash. (Murray City Police Department)

Accidents & Injuries

