On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Back to School
Donate to help Maui
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

RELIGION

‘Everybody needed that news’: Maui members celebrate announcement of island’s first temple

Oct 3, 2023, 11:23 AM | Updated: 11:25 am

Ashley Moser's Profile Picture

BY ASHLEY MOSER


KSLTV.com

PROVO — It has been nearly two months since Hailey Chang’s hometown of Lahaina was destroyed by wildfires. Not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about what her community has lost.

“We did end up losing family members and family friends,” Chang said. “That day you could see all your aunties’ and uncles’ houses on fire.”

In all, 40 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints lost their homes to the fires and 97 people were killed. Chang’s family’s home was damaged and deemed unlivable.

The 18-year-old recently made the difficult decision to leave her loved ones and move to Utah to start her freshman year at Brigham Young University.

Hailey Chang with family members at the Kahului airport in Maui. (Photo: Hailey Chang)

“My mom said, ‘I don’t want you to be bothered by this right now. I need you to be OK.’ So for her, moving here gives her peace of mind,” she said.

On Sunday, while on the phone with her mother listening to Church President Russell M. Nelson announce the locations of 20 new temples, she heard the big news that a temple would be built on Maui in Kahului, about 30 minutes away from her hometown.

“Both of us started screaming, and then instant tears,” she said.

Chang believed it was an answered prayer for the 4,500 members on the island of Maui who had to travel to different islands to go to the temple. Currently, the Church has two temples in Hawaii — one in Laie (Oahu) and one in Kailua Kona (Island of Hawaii), which is currently closed for renovations through 2025.

Hailey Chang, middle, and other young women at the Laie Hawaii Temple. (Photo: Hailey Chang)

“It wasn’t an easy sacrifice, and they definitely deserve it,” she said. “Families would have to save up their pennies to make these ward temple trips. It’s such a blessing they don’t have to do that now.”

She said with what her community has been through, this announcement could not have come at a better time.

“Right now, that’s the perfect time to have that type of news. Everybody needed that news,” she said.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has not yet announced the exact location of the temple or when it will be built.

KSL 5 TV Live

Religion

Tim Ballard...

Lindsay Aerts

Wife of Tim Ballard responds to questions of husband’s church standing

SALT LAKE CITY — The wife of Tim Ballard issued a statement Monday afternoon saying she and her husband are cooperating with their local religious leaders. Katherine Ballard, Tim Ballard’s wife, said they are “in touch” with their ecclesiastical leaders. Tim Ballard asserted two weeks ago he was a faithful member in good standing with […]

18 hours ago

FILE: Attendees at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Conference Center....

Eliza Pace

20 new temples announced during October 2023 General Conference

The locations of 20 new temples were announced during the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

2 days ago

The Joseph Smith Papers is the result of a 22-year study by researchers who decided to pursue every...

Angie Denison

Joseph Smith: A Witness of Jesus Christ

This documentary reveals The Joseph Smith Papers, an unprecedented study of every historical document produced under the direction of Joseph Smith. With researchers working over the past 22 years, the project is finally complete and released in a multivolume set.

2 days ago

The Osmonds: Faith, Family, and Fame is a documentary celebrating the amazing contributions the Osm...

Carole Mikita

The Osmonds: Faith, Family and Fame

The Osmonds is a documentary that gives a behind-the-scenes look inside the iconic Osmond Family. Through rare archival footage and interviews, the segment is a tribute and celebration of the remarkable contributions the family made to music, entertainment, and the world at large.

2 days ago

Fiame Naomi Mata’afa, Prime Minister of Samoa, at Brigham Young University. (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Samoa Prime Minister gets a warm welcome to Utah during conference weekend

The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invited Samoa’s Prime Minister to visit our beautiful state.

3 days ago

...

Dan Rascon and Angie Denison, KSL TV

HOPE: The Tabernacle Choir World Tour

This documentary offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square as it embarked on a momentous world tour, with Mexico as its inaugural destination.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

‘Everybody needed that news’: Maui members celebrate announcement of island’s first temple