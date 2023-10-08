North Salt Lake family gets a sunrise ‘miracle’ home makeover

NORTH SALT LAKE — A family in North Salt Lake dealing with loss is thanking the community for their small, yet big, act of kindness led by a local non-profit.

Dozens filled the Evan’s family driveway to surprise them Saturday afternoon. The group known as Little Miracles, aimed at easing the burden on families, is behind the surprise that was anything but little.

“I knew they were going to be doing something to the house. I just didn’t know to what extent, ” said Miranda Evans, who was nominated for the help.

Her husband died by suicide in January. Evan described it as a rollercoaster of emotions for her and her three kids.

“There’s good days and there’s bad days,” she said. “Being a single mom is a lot harder than I expected.”

Jill Jones, one of the board members of Little Miracles, said the group generally does makeovers on the nominated families home within 24 hours.

“It really is a miracle,” Jones said. “We have a few people that are skilled contractors, but a lot of these are families we’ve served in the past that are now paying it forward. We have neighbors walking their dogs and come to help.”

Jones said the improvements to people’s homes vary.

“(We) try to really just make it a special place where she can heal,” she said.

“Walking into the house, it just feels some much lighter and brighter and happier,” Evans said. “Every time I walk into my house, I’m going to have engrained in the back of my mind the amount of people that were just standing in my street and in my driveway.”

