WEDNESDAY'S CHILD

Wednesday’s Child: 15-year-old Aiden has a passion for reptiles; looking for his forever home

Oct 11, 2023, 9:53 PM | Updated: 10:55 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

KEARNS – In this week’s Wednesday’s Child we re-introduce you to Aiden. Aiden was a featured Wednesday’s Child when he was 9, then again when he was 12. Now, Aiden is 15 and he’s still looking for his forever home.

“Aiden has been in foster care a long time and he’s ready to be out of here and he’s ready to have his forever family,” said Karina Gomez, Aiden’s Youth Connections Advocate for Raise the Future.

While visiting Scales and Tails Utah in Kearns, Aiden talked about his love of reptiles and birds. He also asked a lot of smart and interesting questions about the creatures, something he’s known to do.

“Aiden is a bright kid, he’s got a lot of energy, he’s shy at first, but once you get to know him, he’s got the most outrageous ideas, and has no filter and is willing to ask you anything, any question he has,” said Gomez.

Aiden was adopted once before, only to return to the state’s care. It’s taken time to recover from the feelings of rejection associated with what happened, but Aiden says he hasn’t given up hope that a caring adult or a family will want to bring him into their home.

“I want to be with maybe a family that will love me and take care of me and not bully me,” said Aiden.

“Loyalty goes far with Aiden, once he gets to know you he’s there to defend you, he’s there to show you that he loves you and he’s willing to stick with you through anything,” said Gomez.

Along with reptiles, Aiden loves sports, he enjoys playing soccer and basketball. He also loves exploring the outdoors.

“I like to ride bikes and hike,” he said.

Aiden would thrive as the only or youngest child in a home, and he would like to remain in contact with his sister.

“Aiden is just a sweet kid that just wants somebody there who can hold his hand while he’s having a hard day, who can be there when he’s having a happy day, just somebody that’s going to be there to support him, make him smile, and make him know he’s cared for,” said Gomez.

To learn more about Aiden visit his Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.

