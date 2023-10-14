Pedestrian killed in SLC hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Redwood Road at the I-80 overpass Salt Lake City Police said in a tweet.

The tweet said northbound Redwood Road is closed from 400 South to North Temple.

The call came in for the crash at approximately 8:29 p.m.

Officers responded to 200 S. and found the woman dead.

Witnesses told officers the car kept going northbound.

Police do not have any information on the car as they search for it. A news release said officers say the car should have significant damage.

The investigation is expected to last for several hours.

This crash marks the 17th traffic-related fatality in Salt Lake City for 2023.