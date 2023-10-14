Westbound I-80 closed near Wendover after fatal crash

WENDOVER — A semi-truck driver was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 80 just east of Wendover.

The Utah Highway Patrol said on social media that westbound I-80 lanes will be closed at milepost 15 for some time.

I-80 Westbound is closed at mm 15 due to a semi truck rollover. Please use caution and patience as first responders are working in the area. pic.twitter.com/gmIjkcJp6T — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) October 14, 2023

This story will be updated.