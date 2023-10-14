Navajo Nation will honor solar eclipse with tradition, reverence
Oct 13, 2023, 10:18 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Arizona — Saturday’s annular solar eclipse has important cultural significance for the Navajo Nation, and the Diné people will not be watching the eclipse to honor a deep tradition.
Even if they aren’t outdoors and with areas like Monument Valley closed to respect that tradition, Noble explained how this is still a very positive event for the Diné people.
The traditions they follow in the four hours around the eclipse event include fasting with no food or water, Noble said, as well as not sleeping but also not doing any activities, staying inside and closing the curtains, and getting into a solemn and calm state-of-mind.
“We are told by our practitioners and our healers, that if we do view, and if we do eat and drink water, and these things that we’re told not to do, it creates an emotional and mental and physical chemical imbalance,” she said.
Noble talked about the importance of people understanding their culture and passing down this custom to younger generations.
With all the unrest in the world right now, Noble said this is a time to stay home and reflect and think healing thoughts.