12-year-old struck by vehicle while crossing street in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A 12-year-old was struck by a vehicle Monday evening, while crossing the street Monday evening in Cottonwood Heights.

Cottonwood Heights police says the incident happened in the area of 2200 E. Fort Union Blvd at 5:08 p.m. Police say the victim was holding a flag to let vehicles know they were crossing the road. One vehicle saw the child, another one didn’t and struck the victim, according to police.

The victim was transferred to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police also say the female driver of the vehicle was taken into custody for investigation of DUI.