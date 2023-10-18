Utah State University sees a slight increase in its enrollment numbers

LOGAN — In a report released this week by the Utah System of Higher Education, Utah State University saw a slight increase in student enrollment from a year ago.

According to the report, the total number of students at USU, including concurrent enrollment, grew by .4% from 2022. For the 2023 fall semester, USU has a little more than 28,000 students, which is the highest number of enrolled students at USU since 2016.

USU also saw a 10% increase in the number of high school students taking part in concurrent enrollment, that number rose to 400.

“This increase demonstrates our commitment to access to higher education,” said USU Executive Vice President Robert Wagner in a news release. “Especially in the more rural areas of the state where opportunities for higher education are critical.”

Inside the numbers at Utah State University

Other findings from the report include:

The university saw a 4.3% increase in undergraduate enrollment.

The university also experienced a 4.3% increase in Latino student enrollment in the past 12 months. The previous 12 months prior to that, the university had a 10% increase in Latino student enrollment.

Additionally, 70% of students who were enrolled at the university last spring resumed are also enrolled for the fall semester, that is an increase from 68% in 2022.