On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah State University sees a slight increase in its enrollment numbers

Oct 18, 2023, 1:41 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

A sign greets visitors to the campus of Utah State University in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. ...

A sign greets visitors to the campus of Utah State University in Logan on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps/Deseret News)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

LOGAN — In a report released this week by the Utah System of Higher Education, Utah State University saw a slight increase in student enrollment from a year ago.

According to the report, the total number of students at USU, including concurrent enrollment, grew by .4% from 2022. For the 2023 fall semester, USU has a little more than 28,000 students, which is the highest number of enrolled students at USU since 2016.

USU also saw a 10% increase in the number of high school students taking part in concurrent enrollment, that number rose to 400.

“This increase demonstrates our commitment to access to higher education,” said USU Executive Vice President Robert Wagner in a news release. “Especially in the more rural areas of the state where opportunities for higher education are critical.”

Inside the numbers at Utah State University

Other findings from the report include:

  • The university saw a 4.3% increase in undergraduate enrollment.
  • The university also experienced a 4.3% increase in Latino student enrollment in the past 12 months. The previous 12 months prior to that, the university had a 10% increase in Latino student enrollment.
  • Additionally, 70% of students who were enrolled at the university last spring resumed are also enrolled for the fall semester, that is an increase from 68% in 2022.

Utah Valley University sees 4% increase in student enrollment for fall semester

Weber State University tops 30,000 in student enrollment, report says

University of Utah announces another year of record-breaking student enrollment

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Streaming services are offering exclusive content to boost sales....

Tamara Vaifanua

Saving on streaming services as prices go up

Price hikes are streaming on Disney and Hulu. KSL’s Tamara Vaifanua has some tips to help us "Save more and worry less."

40 seconds ago

Purple flags outside of the DA's office for domestic violence month....

Ashley Moser

16,000 charges filed in Domestic Violence cases since 2016, Salt Lake Co. DA says 

Purple flags line the sidewalk in front of the Salt Lake Co. District Attorney’s office for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

54 minutes ago

Egyptian Theater at Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, Jan. 19,2023. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Ticket packages for Sundance Film Fest now available, including specials for Utahns

The Sundance Film Festival, scheduled for January, has tickets on sale starting today.

1 hour ago

Empire Tattoo Studio gave $13 tattoos for Friday the 13th...

Eliza Pace

Tattoo studio gives $13 tattoos for Friday the 13th

AMERICAN FORK — Empire Tattoo Studio in American Fork had a spooky good deal on tattoos for Friday the 13th. Every Friday the 13th, patrons can get a quarter-size tattoo for only $13. Lines at the business went out the door and around the building Friday evening! Empire Tattoo Studio said their artists were there […]

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Weber State University tops 30,000 in student enrollment, report says

Weber State University announced Tuesday it currently has the largest student body in school history at just more than 30,500. Additionally, the university has a record number of Hispanic and Latino students.

2 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Karah Brackin

Four pedestrians hit in two days on Utah roads, what you can do to stay safe

Four pedestrians have been hit by cars in two days. Here's what you need to know about pedestrian safety on Utah roads.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Utah State University sees a slight increase in its enrollment numbers