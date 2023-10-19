UPDATE: One dead, two injured in Wayne County crash

HANKSVILLE, Wayne Co. — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash on state Route 24 in Wayne County according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Previously UHP said three people were injured.

UHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash which happened at approximately 6:30 Thursday morning just north of Hanksville on state Route 24.

He said a Buick LeSabre drifted across the center line and hit an oncoming Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver of the Buick was killed. The driver and passenger in the Hyundai suffered serious injuries.

Troopers are investigating whether impairment was a contributing factor.