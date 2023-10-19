On the Site:
KSL Investigates
KSL Give-A-Thon
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

UPDATE: One dead, two injured in Wayne County crash

Oct 19, 2023, 2:24 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Head on crash in Wayne County...

UHP said impairment may have been a factor in this fatal crash in Wayne County. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


KSLTV.com

HANKSVILLE, Wayne Co. — One person died and two others were seriously injured in a crash on state Route 24 in Wayne County according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Previously UHP said three people were injured.

UHP said two vehicles were involved in the crash which happened at approximately 6:30 Thursday morning just north of Hanksville on state Route 24.

He said a Buick LeSabre drifted across the center line and hit an oncoming Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver of the Buick was killed. The driver and passenger in the Hyundai suffered serious injuries.

Troopers are investigating whether impairment was a contributing factor.

Wayne Co. fatal crash

UHP said impairment may have been a factor in this fatal crash in Wayne County. (Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Image by Max from Pixabay)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Younger Utahns encouraged to prepare wills

Just because you’re in your 20s doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have a will -- a legal document that spells out your wishes in case you’re not around to express them.

2 hours ago

Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the PBS Utah Governor’s Monthly News Conference at the Eccles Broadcas...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Cox calls House GOP speaker battle an ’embarrassment’ to country and party

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he's "disappointed" by the failure of U.S. House Republicans to elect a new House speaker and that the solution will likely come from a candidate who hasn't had their name mentioned yet.

3 hours ago

...

Casey Scott

Casey Scott visits Hidden Lake Haunts

If you are looking for some free Halloween frights this season, be sure to check out Hidden Lake Haunts!

4 hours ago

An aerial view of homes in a housing development on September 08, in Santa Clarita, California. Man...

Anna Bahney

Mortgage rates advance toward 8%

Mortgage rates continued to climb last week amid a stronger-than-expected economy and geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East.

4 hours ago

African elephant Zuri at UHZ tah's Hogle Zoo and Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium)...

Eliza Pace

Hogle Zoo elephants arrive safely at new home in Kansas City, Missouri

The Hogle Zoo's African elephants have safely arrived at their new home at the Kansas City Zoo & Aquarium.

5 hours ago

Taylorsville High School Prinicipal Emme Liddell died unexpectedly Wednesday due to health complica...

Josh Ellis

Taylorsville High School Principal Emme Liddell dies

Emme Liddell, principal of Taylorsville High School, died unexpectedly Wednesday due to health complications, according to the Granite School District.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

UPDATE: One dead, two injured in Wayne County crash