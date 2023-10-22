On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Hundreds take part in 5K run to honor teen hit and killed this week

Oct 21, 2023, 9:27 PM

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — No matter how much time you spend planning for an event, the last hour always seems to be in a rush.

“We need to get the pictures on easels,” said Megan Roberts to one of the helpers placing pictures.

“If you want to help open those, you can,” she said to another helper blowing up balloons with air.

“Just do these and have these separate,” she said to a helper organizing T-shirts.

5K preparation

For the Saturday morning 5K being run at Lakeside Park in Orem, though, Roberts only had two days to put it all together.

“I think we finally put it on Instagram Thursday morning. I’m not a YouTube or Instagram influencer. I’m just a little nobody. But we have so many people sign up,” she said with a laugh.

(Mark Less, KSL TV)

Roberts also knows there are some things you just can’t plan for.No matter how much time you have.

“It’s so sad what happened,” she said. “I feel like there is so much bad and horrible things talked about these days, and I wanted to bring some love and life and happiness.”

Right now, this community could use all the support possible.

17-year-old Siena Schoenrock was hit and killed by a car earlier this week while walking nearby.

Teen dies after being hit by car in Orem

The driver stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the Orem Police Department.

The 5K was not only to honor and remember Siena, but also for her little sister Ella, who loved running with Siena.

“We ran a 5K last weekend and we were going to run one together this weekend and I was still going to run it,” said 14-year-old Ella Schoenrock.

Not going let her do it alone

There was no way this community was going to let Ella run it alone.

That’s where the idea for having a 5K began.

“I didn’t really know Siena, but a lot of my friends did,” said Tyson Fischer, who ran the 5K Saturday morning. “I felt like this is something I could do to just kind of support them and support the family.”

At least 300 others felt the same way.

Whether they ran or walked, fast or slow, it wasn’t so much who won the race as it was just being here.

Siena’s parents also did the 5K.

They’re still humbled by the amount of support they have been getting.

Candlelight vigil held Friday for teen hit and killed in Orem

“I don’t even have words. Like, I don’t have words at all. But I am, at the same time, it is almost like I wasn’t surprised because the people in our life have been so amazing,” said Alin Schoenrock, Siena’s mother.

The biggest cheers from the crowd came when Siena’s parents finished the 5K.

“I don’t run and that was the only thing I could think of the whole time was that I did not want to stop for Siena,” said Jared Schoenrock, Siena’s father.

Siena’s family and friends say she was a young woman who loved bringing people together, Siena would’ve loved to have seen this.

Especially because, for as busy as it was at the beginning, no one was in a rush to leave.

(Mark Less, KSL TV)

“She is so proud of all of you guys,” said Alin Schoenrock to the crowd after the race. “Seriously, thank you, from the bottom of our hearts.”

Siena’s funeral was held just a few hours after the 5K.

It was another opportunity for friends and family to share the stories about her that made Siena so special.

The family says to keep her memory alive in the community, they are planning on having this 5K every year.

