LOCAL NEWS

Student who brought gun to Cyprus High School after fight, facing criminal charges

Oct 25, 2023, 6:10 PM | Updated: 8:08 pm

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER AND CARY SCHWANITZ, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

MAGNA — The Granite School District confirmed that a student at Cyprus High School had a gun in his belongings after a fight with another student on Tuesday.

The principal of Cyprus High School issued a letter to parents Wednesday evening about what occurred and action being taken.

“The student who brought the weapon onto campus is facing extensive criminal and administrative action including district level suspension and administrative discipline for safe school violations,” said Josh LeRoy, Principal of Cyprus High School.

“To be clear, NO threats were made to our students or school,” the letter went on to say. “Thanks to the rapid response by law enforcement, no lockdown protocol was necessary and there was no disruption to the school day.

Student safety is our primary concern, and we are grateful for the swift response by the administration and Unified Police that resolved this issue so quickly. Bringing a weapon to school is dangerous and has very serious repercussions including potential jail time and permanent removal from the school. As a reminder, please secure your weapons at home and make sure children do not have access to them.”

Principal LeRoy reminded parents of the best tools to keep everyone safe.

“Students reporting unsafe behavior continues to be the most effective security system we have, LeRoy said. “Please continue to discuss with your families the ability to report unsafe behavior anonymously through the SafeUT app or by text to (701) 664-2929. We work tirelessly to have a safe school environment for our students and staff, and our students are a source of information that helps us.”

Ben Horsley with the district said the discovery was made after an altercation between students Tuesday. Horsley did not say how many students were involved.

The gun was found in one student’s belongings.

Horsley said it was not pulled out during the confrontation but school district staff found it afterwards.

See full statement below:

