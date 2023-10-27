World record-setting golfer stops in Utah

MURRAY — A world record golfer teed off in Utah this week.

Patrick Keonig is traveling the US and golfing at as many courses as he can by the end of the year.

Thursday he checked off numbers 464 and 465.

Keonig was supposed to tee off at Eaglewood in Bountiful Thursday morning but the snow changed his plans.

Instead, he headed south to the Murray Parkway Golf Course.

He started this journey because of his love for golf but his purpose has changed as he traveled the country.

“It’s not as much about the golf as it is the people, the friendships, and the people that you meet along the way,” Keonig said. “Everyday is a new smiling face that has been following this tour.”

This golf course looks weird. pic.twitter.com/0DzFTlkYcS — Patrick Koenig (@patrickjkoenig) October 26, 2023

The previous record was 449 golf courses played.

Keonig has already topped that by nearly 20 and he still has two months to go.