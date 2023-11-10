Sandy businesses evacuated due to chemical fire

SANDY — A chemical fire Friday afternoon led to the evacuation of three businesses in Sandy.

Haz mat units from across the valley responded to the call at Superior Buck & Steel Supply at 8685 S 700 W just before 1 p.m. Friday, according to Ryann McConaghie, Deputy Fire Chief at the Sandy Fire Department.

McConaghie said flammable paraffin wax was burning out in a field and it released dangerous hydrocarbon fumes.

No one was hurt.

McConaghie said two nearby businesses, Gerber Collision & Glass and CreditStreetSolutions, were evacuated because of the fumes.

Investigators were still trying to figure out how the fire started.

The flames did not threaten any buildings but McConaghie said the bumpers on some cars melted.