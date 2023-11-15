On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GET GEPHARDT

Fake delivery texts surge for the holidays, how you can avoid the scam

Nov 14, 2023, 10:47 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT AND SLOAN SCHRAGE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Porch pirates aren’t the only bad guys banking on the holiday season’s huge influx of deliveries. Other thieves are using phony delivery notifications via text or email to steal our money, our identities, or both.

“They know that we’re busy, we’re distracted in the hope that we will just act without thinking,” said Tim Johnston of the Better Business Bureau, who says the messages can seem like they’re coming from any carrier: UPS, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service – you name it.

The messages typically say your package is being held up because of some issue with your address or postage, or no one was home for delivery. Kindly click on this link to confirm delivery.

“Don’t do that!” warned Johnston.

Thieves are using phony delivery notifications via text or email to steal our money, our identities, or both. (KSL TV)

How it all works

How the fake delivery texts work is they’ll link you to a website where you’re asked to pay a re-delivery fee. Or, to hand over personal info to verify your address. That link might also launch malware programmed to scour your phone, tablet, or computer for sensitive information.

“Stop, take a breath and think about what you’re being asked to do,” said Johnston.

Don’t even reply, he said. Instead, go directly to the carrier’s official website. And keeping track of your online orders during this busy season will make sorting out the fakes a heck of a lot easier.

“If you expected an order from a major retailer, then you would go to that major retailers website and look at your order and see where it’s at in the progress.”

It’s not just texts or emails. Scammers will also actually call people, posing as reps from a carrier, demanding a credit card or personal info to reschedule a delivery.

For fraud prevention tips, click on the links to each carrier’s website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Get Gephardt

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Gehardt busts inflation: How much can you save by buying in bulk?

It's likely that most of us if not all, are trying to find ways to make our household budgets go further.

5 days ago

Matt Gephardt speaking with Zahra Moghimi about her car accident that damaged her wheelchair, and h...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt: Investigating insurance for wheelchair-accessible cars

If you're in a wreck, you count on insurance to get you back on the road. What happens when insurance will not pay nearly enough to make that happen?

6 days ago

apartment...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage

Rent prices drop along Wasatch Front, but for how long?

After more than a decade of increases, rent prices along the Wasatch Front are dropping as Utah finally follows the national trend. But renters here shouldn’t expect it to last.

7 days ago

E-bike owners could face expensive disappointment if they believe their homeowners insurance covers...

Matt Gephardt & Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Is it a bike or is it motor vehicle? How the debate over e-bikes could end up costing consumers

E-bike owners could face expensive disappointment if they believe their homeowners insurance covers theft. What a disagreement between state regulators and the insurance industry means for owners.

12 days ago

A Millcreek woman purchased Visa gift cards two different times to help her daughter pay medical bi...

Matt Gephardt

Gephardt helps Millcreek woman who bought $500 in gift cards that didn’t work

A gift card can be a great choice when you’ve got someone hard to shop for. That is until you find out someone else has activated that gift card even before you bought it.

13 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt

Bye-bye passwords: Google and other tech giants steering users to passkeys for greater cybersecurity

Whether it’s a major data breach affecting millions or a small-scale breach just targeting your email or bank accounts, typically there is one common denominator – passwords.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Fake delivery texts surge for the holidays, how you can avoid the scam