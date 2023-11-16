One critical in Lehi crash on I-15

LEHI — One man is in critical condition after police said he hit a semi trailer, traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in Lehi.

Police said the crash happened at milepost 279.

Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV that the car causing the crash was a Chevy Malibu. He said the driver was speeding and hit the right barrier wall. It then bounced back into traffic and hit a semi trailer.

Multiple lanes were shut down while first responders worked to free the driver from the vehicle, reducing the road to only one lane.

The driver was transported to the hospital after being cut out of the car. Sgt. Roden said investigators are considering alcohol use while driving as a possible cause to the crash.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available.