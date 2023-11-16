On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & CRASHES

One critical in Lehi crash on I-15

Nov 15, 2023, 7:15 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm

(FILE)...

(FILE)

(FILE)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI — One man is in critical condition after police said he hit a semi trailer, traveling northbound on Interstate 15 in Lehi.

Police said the crash happened at milepost 279.

Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV that the car causing the crash was a Chevy Malibu. He said the driver was speeding and hit the right barrier wall. It then bounced back into traffic and hit a semi trailer.

Multiple lanes were shut down while first responders worked to free the driver from the vehicle, reducing the road to only one lane.

The driver was transported to the hospital after being cut out of the car. Sgt. Roden said investigators are considering alcohol use while driving as a possible cause to the crash.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information is available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Crashes

...

Larry D. Curtis and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Ogden Canyon closed after crash, downed power lines

A crash and downed power lines have forced the closure of state Route 39 through Ogden Canyon.

4 hours ago

A Unified Fire Authority ambulance was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night. (Salt Lake Ci...

Mark Jones

Unified Fire ambulance in crash on its way to a call, only minor injuries to crew

Salt Lake City police are investigating a two-vehicle accident Tuesday evening that involves an ambulance.

1 day ago

Family members say two loved ones are facing a long road to recovery after a chain reaction crash i...

Andrew Adams

California doctor, daughter severely injured while stopping to help at Tooele County crash

Family members say two loved ones are facing a long road to recovery after a chain reaction crash in Tooele County left them severely injured.

2 days ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Woman dies from injuries sustained in crash that closed Bangerter Highway

TAYLORSVILLE — An 82-year-old woman who was injured in vehicle crash on Thursday has died, according to the Taylorsville Police Department. Patricia Shosted was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband, Keith Shosted, 82. The crash occurred near 5300 S. Bangerter Highway. Police say their vehicle struck a concrete barrier around 9:45 a.m. […]

3 days ago

A semi carrying apples overturned while taking a curve on the Interstate 80/84 split Sunday. (Utah ...

Mark Jones

Semi carrying apples overturns while taking a curve on the Interstate 80/84 split

The Utah Highway Patrol says a semi traveling eastbound on the Interstate 80/84 split was going too fast for the curve and overturned Sunday.

3 days ago

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

Luke Seaver

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with car in Clinton

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Clinton on Saturday sent the motorcyclist to the hospital.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

A Step-by-Step Guide to Prepare Your Home for the Holidays

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

One critical in Lehi crash on I-15