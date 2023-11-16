On the Site:
Former Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown considering run against Attorney General Sean Reyes

Nov 16, 2023, 11:01 AM | Updated: 11:19 am

Outgoing Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown at the party's headquarters in Salt Lake City on April 28, 2...

Outgoing Utah GOP Chairman Derek Brown at the party's headquarters in Salt Lake City on April 28, 2021. Brown announced Thursday he's exploring a campaign for Utah attorney general in 2024. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Republican Party Chairman Derek Brown on Thursday announced he’s considering running against Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes in 2024.

The embattled attorney general has faced increasing pressure in recent months due to his relationship with Operation Underground Railroad founder and former CEO Tim Ballard.

Brown, an attorney, former state lawmaker and congressional staffer to former Sens. Bob Bennett and Mike Lee, announced an exploratory committee led by former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert.

“Our country is at a critical juncture, and we need to push back against the federal power grabs that are eroding our liberties,” Brown said. “Utah is known for its bold leadership and practical solutions, and I would be honored to advocate for Utah and work to preserve and uphold our constitution.”

Brown is the first potential candidate to express interest in challenging Reyes next year.

This story will be updated. 

