Weather Watch: Thanksgiving rain, valley snow by Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Be advised travelers, things could get tricky for the holiday along Utah’s Wasatch Front.

With many Utahns heading to and fro for Thanksgiving, staying safe while traveling could get complicated by a storm moving in.

KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank said with deteriorating air quality Wednesday, a storm will move in late Thursday (Thanksgiving) evening that will produce valley rain and mountain snow.

Overnight Thursday, that rain will change to scattered valley snow that will persist through Friday afternoon. For some, Black Friday is a shopping day, meaning getting from store to store could be slowed.

High temperatures in Utah will drop significantly, staying in the 30s after the storm slides into the Wasatch Front. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s. The weekend looks to be even colder.