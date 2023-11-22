Attorneys for Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard respond after accusers step forward

On the Site:
Nov 22, 2023, 4:45 PM

Tim Ballard attends the premiere of "Sound of Freedom" on June 28, 2023 in Vineyard, Utah. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Angel Studios)

BY CARY SCHWANITZ


SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — Just hours after five women and one man who have accused Operation Underground Railroad founder Tim Ballard of sexual assault in a pair of anonymous lawsuits revealed their identities and spoke publicly with reporters, Ballard’s attorneys released a statement that said the accusations were false and inaccurate.

The statement from California-based attorneys Whitney Z. Bernstein, Alexis Paschedag Federico, and Thomas H. Bienert, Jr. of Bienert Katzman Littrell Williams LLP said:

We are counsel for Tim Ballard and look forward to fighting these claims and revealing all of their inaccuracies. We note that none of these suits have been served on Tim, and instead seem intended as a vehicle to wrongly attack him as opposed to properly initiating legal proceedings. The Ballards will not let what they view as politically charged false claims deter them from continuing their mission of saving children from the scourge of trafficking. We very much look forward to litigation on the merits of these accusations in the courtroom

In a tearful, lengthy interview in Salt Lake City Tuesday, the plaintiffs explained their desire to help the cause of ending human trafficking. Many said they did not want to take their stories to the public but felt an obligation to try to prevent others from being victimized in the same way they allege they were.

