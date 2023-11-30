On the Site:
Reward offered in Cedar City stolen firearms investigation

Nov 30, 2023

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


CEDAR CITY — A reward is being offered in connection with a stolen firearms investigation in southern Utah.

Just before midnight on Nov. 21, three people wearing black masks and sweatshirts crawled into the C-A-L Ranch Store in Cedar City, 750 S. Main, after breaking the lower part of a glass door, and then took “a large amount of firearms from display cases and gun racks,” according to a statement released Thursday by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The case is being investigated by the Cedar City Police Department with assistance from the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which is the trade association for the firearms industry.

The ATF and shooting sports foundation are offering a combined reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrests of those responsible.

Anyone with information can call 889-ATF-TIPS, or 1-888-283-8477, or the Cedar City Police Department at 435-586-2955.

